“It Is Huge, It Is Everything” – CNN’s Erin Burnett Reacts to RFK Jr.’s Endorsement of President Trump (VIDEO)

Robert Kennedy Jr. suspended his campaign on Friday and endorsed President Trump – and the Democrat-media complex is melting down.

Kennedy, in a statement, outlined the three primary causes that drove him to this decision: free speech, the war in Ukraine, and what he described as “the war on our children.”

RFK will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala, and he will remove himself from ballots in states where his presence hurts Trump.

“In about 10 battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me,” RFK Jr. said during a presser in Phoenix on Friday.

RFK Jr. absolutely torched the Democrat-media complex during his Phoenix presser.

BREAKING: Robert F Kennedy Jr. officially drops out of the presidential race and endorses Donald Trump. “I throw my support behind Donald Trump.” RFK absolutely ripped the Democratic Party in during his speech. “Democrats stood against authoritarianism, against… pic.twitter.com/mXbrCRVKzP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr. then joined President Trump at his Glendale, Arizona rally and the crowd went wild.

“Tonight, I am very pleased to welcome a man who has been an incredible champion for so many of these values we all share. For the past 16 months, Robert F. Kennedy Junior has run an extraordinary campaign for president of the United States. Had he been allowed to enter the Democrat primary, he would have beaten Joe Biden. His candidacy has inspired millions of Americans, raised critical issues that have been too-long ignored, and brought together people from across the political spectrum in a positive campaign grounded in the American values of his father, Robert Kennedy, and his uncle, President Kennedy. I believe they would both be very proud,” President Trump said.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Tonight, I am very pleased to welcome a man who has been an incredible champion for so many of these values we all share. For the past 16 months, Robert F. Kennedy Junior has run an extraordinary campaign for president of the United States. Had he been allowed to… pic.twitter.com/fI43DAHY81 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

RFK Jr. voters move overwhelmingly to President Trump.

RFK Jr. voters move overwhelmingly to President Trump! pic.twitter.com/b3oNacppkW — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 23, 2024

CNN’s Erin Burnett reacted to RFK Jr.’s endorsement of Trump.

The numbers sunk in for her as she was reading the swing state polls.

“The latest swing state polls show Kennedy with 5 or 6 percent of the vote. Now you might say, that’s not a big deal… Actually, if that’s the case, it is HUGE — it is everything,” Erin Burnett said.

