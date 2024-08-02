Tweet ‘Accidentally’ Posted by Philly Mayor Suggests Kamala Harris Has Chosen PA Gov. Josh Shapiro as Her Running Mate

Kamala Harris is set to reveal her choice for VP next week during a campaign blitz that will span 7 key battleground states.

Many political watchers believe all signs point to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Harris will unveil her Veep choice next Tuesday in Philadelphia which has led many to believe Shapiro is her top choice.

It was reported on Thursday that Josh Shapiro abruptly changed his schedule and canceled a weekend fundraising trip.

Now this…

A tweet ‘accidentally’ posted by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker suggests Kamala Harris has chosen Josh Shapiro as her running mate.

“Proud to be back with so many leaders from across our region supporting @KamalaHarris for President and @JoshShapiroP for VP!” Cherelle Parker said on X.

Cherelle Parker’s video message was scheduled to be released on Monday but it was ‘accidentally’ posted on Friday.

“This is not an announcement of anything. This is just the mayor showing her support for a longtime friend who we know is one of the people being considered.” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

WATCH:

Axios also reported on Friday that all signs point to Josh Shapiro.

“No one who really knows is talking. But White House, campaign and party sources tell Axios that all signs point to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, 51, being picked as running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris” – Axios reported.