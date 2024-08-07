Harris-Walz Campaign Rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin is Actually a Bon Iver Concert – A Local Grammy-Award Winning Indie Folk Band (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris and her creepy, Marxist, stolen valor running mate Tim Walz are holding a rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Only it’s not a campaign rally.

The Harris-Walz ‘rally’ is actually a concert with hometown talent.

Grammy award-winning indie folk band Bon Iver is performing at Harris’ campaign.

The band’s singer, Justin Vernon, is from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

A look at the outdoor venue in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where VP Kamala Harris and Gov Tim Walz will rally early this afternoon pic.twitter.com/1Iy6m4mjsD — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 7, 2024

Don’t be fooled by the size of the crowd in Eau Claire.

This is a Bon Iver concert.

“Vice President Harris will draw from some hometown talent on Wednesday when Bon Iver performs at a rally in Eau Claire, Wis. — part of a barnstorm tour of swing states she is doing with her running mate this week,” NPR reported.

“Bon Iver, the Grammy-award winning indie folk band, is led by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon, who comes from Eau Claire,” NPR reported.

Notice how there is one barely visible Harris-Walz sign.

The people showed up to see Bon Iver perform.

Minnesota Gov Tim Walz arrives in Eau Claire, WI ahead of VP Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/egyFPtUsCQ — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 7, 2024

Kamala Harris pulled the same kind of stunt in Atlanta last week.

Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia where she vowed to confiscate firearms and absurdly claimed she was working to secure the border.

Only it wasn’t just a campaign rally for Harris.

After stealing Joe Biden’s delegates, the media is desperate to sell ‘Kamalamania.’

Kamala Harris has never won a primary. She didn’t win the primary in 2020 and she stole Biden’s delegates in the 2024 election cycle.

The Atlanta crowd didn’t show up to see Kamala Harris. They turned out to see rapper Megan Thee Stallion twerk.

WATCH: