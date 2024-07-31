Kamala Harris Vows to Confiscate Guns in Atlanta Campaign Speech (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening held a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris stopped at a black-owned soul food restaurant before her rally. Harris is pandering to the black community as she faces criticism for keeping black men in prison after their release date for cheap labor.

VP Harris made a stop at Paschal’s Restaurant in Atlanta, a black-owned business known for its soul food pic.twitter.com/dkZImU0c9u — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 30, 2024

Democrat Senator Warnock, who once almost ran over his wife, joined Harris at the event.

Harris’ rally was off to an awkward start.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris wasted no time going after the Second Amendment. She vowed to confiscate firearms through so-called ‘red flag’ laws.

“We, who believe in the freedom to live safe from gun violence will finally pass universal background checks, red flag laws and an assault weapons ban!” Harris said to cheers.

There is no such thing as an “assault weapon.”

WATCH:

Kamala: You bet we'll confiscate your guns pic.twitter.com/ksEQfl6d1R — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

Recall that Kamala Harris previously said mandatory gun confiscation is a “great idea” and then said she will do it by executive action within her first 100 days.

WATCH: