German Gestapo Sends YouTuber “Shlomo Finkelstein” to PRISON for Criticizing Islam!

The assault on free speech is ramping up in Europe: German YouTuber “Shlomo Finkelstein“ has been imprisoned for “hate speech” and “blasphemy,” as his co-host Kasper revealed Monday. Shlomo faces one year in prison in Germany’s Stasi state for criticizing Islam and mass migration.

URGENT: TYRANNY IS COMING TO GERMANY❗️ STREAMER SHLOMO FINKELSTEIN WAS SENTENCED TO PRIS0N FOR POLITICALLY INCORRECT MEMES. HIS CRlME: Satirical comedy mostly mocking Islam with “offensive” caricatures. Meanwhile, VI0LENT RAPlSTS enter Europe and walk free⁉️ pic.twitter.com/sOkA3zyNTp — Naomi Seibt (@SeibtNaomi) August 20, 2024

German YouTuber “Shlomo Finkelstein“, whose real name is Aron P. (28), was arrested at 3 pm on August 13 on the street in Frankfurt on the Oder on the Polish border, Apollo News reported. Aron had become active as an Islam-critical YouTuber after Islamic terrorists massacred the editorial staff of French satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” on January 7, 2015, killing 12. Aron was shocked at the seeming acquiescence of the mainstream media in the West, who blamed the victims, and at state-funded Islamic YouTubers seemingly justifying the massacre.

He started the YouTube channel “The Vulgar Analysis,” whose opening credits included images of a Koran being barbecued wrapped in bacon, blown up, and micturated on, as a statement for free speech. He uses the image of English pundit Samuel Johnson as an avatar and adopted the mock-Jewish moniker “Shlomo Finkelstein“ to troll Nazis who were stalking him over his outspoken pro-Israel stance.

Aron P. has had over 30 YouTube channels suspended. His channel became one of the most successful conservative YouTube channels in Germany, with 80.000 subscribers at its peak. He was stalked at his home and doxxed by Soros NGO Amadeu Antonio Foundation and “Der Spiegel” journalists. German prosecutors began investigating Aron in 2019 instead of the stalkers who were endangering his life, seeing as he made many enemies among radical Muslims, as Gateway Pundit reported.

He began a successful YouTube format every Sunday at 6 pm local time (12 pm Eastern) with fellow YouTuber Kasper (“IdiotWatch”), which featured interviews with Trump adviser Jason Miller and leading AfD candidate Björn Höcke, among others. Shlomo also writes a column in German on Kraut-zone.de.

In 2020, he was given a suspended sentence for “hate speech,” “blasphemy,” and “using illegal symbols” (i.e. parodying the Nazis). Aron was not present at his trial. He says he found out about the proceedings against him from the media, Apollo News reported. The Cologne prosecutors’ office claimed they had followed proper procedures to summon Aron P.

According to Apollo News, Aron P. is charged in ten cases, mainly with the crime of “insulting religious communities.” Eight of them involve the Koran-burning image above.

According to online reports, the prosecutor who ordered Aron’s arrest is Turk-German Sinan Sengöz.

“According to the verdict, the YouTuber is said to have broken the law a total of eight times by “the display of a Quran burning on a grill,” “scenes in which pork is depicted on a burning Koran,” sequences in which “a burning Koran is extinguished with a liquid – which is supposed to represent urine” or similar representations,” Apollo News reported.

Here is what happened: The right-wing activist @shlomo96 was imprisoned. In December 2020, according to the public prosecutor’s office, he was legally sentenced to a prison sentence of one year – suspended on… pic.twitter.com/UPPnPlkwZo — ReBelle ᛈ (@RedVolcano616) August 19, 2024

Apparently, Aron’s suspended sentence has been executed now. The Cologne prosecutors’ office declined to explain why this decision was made after two years.

The hashtag #freeshlomo went viral on X.

The radical far-left German government has begun a full-scale assault on freedom of speech as the opposition AfD party leads in polling for regional elections in Thuringia and Saxony on Sept. 1 and Brandenburg on Sept. 22.

Yesterday, Turkish-German author Akif Pirinçci was given a suspended sentence for “insulting” Green climate activist Luisa Neubauer. Pirinçci was facing nine months in prison for posting the comment, “Sure, I’d f*** her. Even if I’d have to listen to her climate BS for hours afterward” about Neubauer in 2020.

The Bavarian secret police issued a taxpayer-funded report smearing conservative websites as “Russian-influenced.”

German Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger has faced a series of bogus criminal charges and a terrorist stabbing attack in May.

Activist Martin Sellner was prevented from giving a speech in Neulingen in southwest Germany on August 4 by a dozen SWAT police, while migrant rapists and killers walk free in Germany.

Germany’s “Media Matters,” taxpayer-funded ”Correctiv” which staged a fake news campaign in January to smear the AfD party as planning “mass deportations,” is suing free speech lawyer Jürgen Steinhöfel on scurrilous grounds, trying to get his book banned. The book, which exposes the dubious workings of ”Correctiv,” then shot to No. 1 on the German Amazon charts.

In May, AfD politician Marie-Thèrese Kaiser was found guilty of “hate speech” for warning of mass gang rapes committed by Afghan “refugees.” This month, right-wing pundit Anabel Schunke was also found guilty of “hate speech” for criticizing gypsies who live off welfare in Germany.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser ordered the shuttering of right-wing magazine Compact after a Roger Stone-style 6 am raid on publisher Jürgen Elsässer, as The Gateway reported. This ban was struck down in court on Aug. 14.

“Antifa” supporter Faeser now faces calls to resign over her countless attacks on democracy. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who worked with the East German Communist Government and Stasi as a young socialist, is apparently too weak to fire her despite being dead weight on the failing Social Democrats ahead of East German elections in September.

EU commissar Thierry Breton threatened to shut down “X” in Europe over Elon Musk’s interview with US President Donald Trump in a letter, whereupon Elon Musk told Breton where to stick it

The European Union wants to attack @elonmusk because he’s standing up for freedom. Will @KamalaHarris support freedom and Elon or the radicals in Europe? pic.twitter.com/zk51kxQ5dZ — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) August 16, 2024

The House Judicial Committee’s Jim Jordan also fired off a response to Breton.