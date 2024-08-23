Former Hamas Hostage Noa Argamani Provides First Testimony on Her Captivity ‘It’s a Miracle I’m Alive’

by
Former Hamas hostage Noa Argamani provides her first testimony since her rescue.

In June, The Gateway Pundit reported that hostage Noa Argamani, 26,  was rescued after eight months of captivity at the hands of ruthless Hamas terrorists.

Argamani was in attendance at a nature party on October 7th, when Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on civilians in Israel.

A haunting image of Argamani at the moment of her capture at the party horrified the world as she pleaded with the terrorists while being held on the back of a motorbike, ‘Don’t kill me!’

Noa Argamani pleads for help after being captured by Hamas terrorists on October 7 (Yediotnews)

Recently, Argamani testified for the first time since being rescued about her harrowing experience in Hamas captivity and said it was a “miracle” she was still alive.

On Thursday, she met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and spoke of the horrors she went through.

During the meeting she shared, “Every night, I was falling asleep and thinking, this may be the last night of my life. “Until the moment I was [rescued]… I just did not believe that I’m still surviving.”

She added, “And in this moment that I’m still sitting with you, it’s a miracle that I’m here. It’s a miracle because I survived October 7, and I survived this bombing, and I survived also the rescue.”

Argamani continues to advocate on behalf of hostages who are still being held by the terrorist group.

Watch:

Photo of author
Margaret Flavin

You can email Margaret Flavin here, and read more of Margaret Flavin's articles here.

 