Former Hamas Hostage Noa Argamani Provides First Testimony on Her Captivity ‘It’s a Miracle I’m Alive’

In June, The Gateway Pundit reported that hostage Noa Argamani, 26, was rescued after eight months of captivity at the hands of ruthless Hamas terrorists.

Argamani was in attendance at a nature party on October 7th, when Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on civilians in Israel.

A haunting image of Argamani at the moment of her capture at the party horrified the world as she pleaded with the terrorists while being held on the back of a motorbike, ‘Don’t kill me!’

Recently, Argamani testified for the first time since being rescued about her harrowing experience in Hamas captivity and said it was a “miracle” she was still alive.

On Thursday, she met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and spoke of the horrors she went through.

The Embassy of Israel in Tokyo is honored to host former hostage Noa Argamani and her father Yaacov this week. Noa, who endured 8 months as a hostage in Gaza, continues to advocate for the 115 other hostages still held. We thank her for her bravery and call for their immediate… pic.twitter.com/qNxz2NWlGu — イスラエル大使館 ️Israel in Japan (@IsraelinJapan) August 19, 2024

Yesterday, rescued hostage Noa Argamani and her father, Yaacov met with the prepresentatives of the Diet’s Interparty Caucus for the Abduction Issues (@RachiGiren ) , including @yamatanieriko of @jimin_koho , to discuss the current situation in Israel and the 109 hostages held by… pic.twitter.com/GfswC5PPk9 — イスラエル大使館 ️Israel in Japan (@IsraelinJapan) August 22, 2024

During the meeting she shared, “Every night, I was falling asleep and thinking, this may be the last night of my life. “Until the moment I was [rescued]… I just did not believe that I’m still surviving.”

She added, “And in this moment that I’m still sitting with you, it’s a miracle that I’m here. It’s a miracle because I survived October 7, and I survived this bombing, and I survived also the rescue.”

Argamani continues to advocate on behalf of hostages who are still being held by the terrorist group.

Watch: