BREAKING: Israeli Girl Noa Argamani Is RESCUED by IDF Soldiers in Gaza – Was Taken Hostage by Palestinian Barbarians at Nova Music Festival – Reunuites with Her Father! – 3 Other Hostages Also Rescued!

NOA ARGAMANI WAS RESCUED TODAY IN GAZA AFTER EIGHT MONTHS CAPTIVE BY RUTHLESS PALESTINIANS!

Noa Argamani was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7. She was just rescued by the IDF with three other hostages and reunited with her father. pic.twitter.com/JxMg5A4uQM — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) June 8, 2024

Here is more video of Noa reunited with her father today.

Noa Argamani reunited with her father ❤️‍ Noa was rescued just hours ago after spending 8 months as a hostage in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/FVfcEYHrTh — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) June 8, 2024

And Argamani was not alone!

The IDF also rescued three other hostages on Satuday along with Argamani.

Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation by the IDF on Saturday!

Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40) were rescued in a special operation by the IDF, ISA and Israel Police from 2 separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat after being kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova music festival. They are in good… pic.twitter.com/PnkjL4GRQz — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024

What amazing news!

245 days. It has been 245 days since Noa hugged her father and her mother who is terminally ill. It has been 245 days since she was dancing with her friends at the Nova festival. For 245 days, Noa was held captive by Hamas terrorists who only seek to cause pain and suffering.… pic.twitter.com/uNK2HqGg8a — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2024





As reported earlier…

On October 7th, Hamas terrorists launched a massive surprise attack on civilians in Israel.

One of the targets attacked was a nature party in the desert with thousands of young people in attendance.

The terrorists flew paragliders into the party on and slaughtered nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages.

A haunting image of Noa Argamani, 26, at the moment of her capture at the party, horrified the world.

The video portrayed the brutality of the Hamas killers.

Argamani pleaded with the terrorists while being held on the back of a motorbike, ‘Don’t kill me!’

Now, the terrorists have released a new video in which Argamani is forced to say that two of her fellow captives are dead, allegedly by IDF strikes.

Earlier in the day, Hamas released a video showing three hostages, Argamani, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, and asked, “What do you think?’ The sick goal seemed to guess who, if any, of the three remained alive.

Exactly 100 days after October 7th, Hamas released a video showing three of the Israeli hostages, Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. The video was the first sign of life for all three hostages. Hamas said the fate of the three would be revealed on… pic.twitter.com/jxubQtc4jz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 14, 2024

A second video emerged later in the day showing Argamani, forced under duress, to share the heartbreaking news that Sharabi and Svirsky are dead.

Further, she was coerced into blaming their deaths on Israeli strikes.

In a stomach churning video reminiscent of a “Jigsaw” movie, Hamas releases footage of Noa Argamani announcing her fellow hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky were killed. This follows a guessing game video Hamas released yesterday asking viewers to “guess” which of the three… pic.twitter.com/XDEWxofOZx — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 15, 2024

The Jerusalem Post provided a partial transcript of Argamani’s remarks:

“I was located in a building,” Argamani said in the Hamas video. “It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F16 fighter jet. Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn’t. We were in the building with Al Qassam soldiers and three hostages: Myself, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky, and Yossef Sharabi. Trending: CNN Anchor Asks Potential Vice President Dr. Ben Carson if He Will Accept 2024 Election Results and His Response is Perfect (VIDEO) “After the building we were in was hit, we were all buried under rubble. Al Qassam soldiers saved my life, and Itai’s, unfortunately, we were not able to save Yossi’s. “After many days…two nights, Itai and I were relocated to another place. While we were being transported, Itai was hit by an IDF airstrike. He did not survive.”

Argamani added, “Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi….They died because of our own IDF airstrikes. Stop this madness and bring us home to our families. While we are still alive, bring us home.”

Despite the coerced video, the death of the two hostages has not been confirmed.

With their long track record of engaging in psychological warfare, it could be just another sick mind game by the terrorist organization.