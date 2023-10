NEW VIDEO RELEASED from the Slaughter of Innocents at Israeli Dance Party by Hamas – Death Toll at Saturday’s Party Rises to Nearly 300 (VIDEO)

New photos and video are making the rounds online following the gruesome and evil attack by Hamas barbarians at a Saturday morning dance party in southern Israel.

The Hamas terrorists flew paragliders into the concert party on Saturday and slaughter nearly 300 of the 3,600 partygoers as the party was starting around 6:30 AM.

The killers also raped the young beautiful women and took dozens of hostages both young men and young women. Their whereabouts are now unknown but Israeali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Isreal will keep electricity and water from Gaza until all the prisoners – nearly 300 – are returned by the barbarians.

One photo released after the Hamas mass murder attack shows one of the Hamas Islamists with an AK47 as he entered the party area to slaughter Jews.

Hamas killers came with sniper rifles, drones, paragliders and rocket launchers to kill the innocent youths at the party.

It was an organized and planned attack – A war crime that shocked the civilized world.

Chaos erupted after Hamas reportedly opened fire on the gathering. Hundreds of Israelis ran into the desert to hide.

Several of the women who attended the party are still missing and may have been brought back to Gaza.

40 young women are pictured as missing.

New video shows partygoers celebrating and then running for their lives. The video ends as they are hiding in ditch and being escorted by police.

Here again is previous coverage from the party targeted by the Hamas killers.

YNet News reported on the partygoers running for their lives as Hamas terrorists attacked the dance party or rave.

מאות בני אדם שבילו הבוקר (ש’) במסיבת טבע בקיבוץ רעים מצאו את עצמם נסים על נפשותיהם בעקבות מתקפת הפתע של חמאס על ישראל, חלקם טרם אותרו.

אם יש לכם קרוב שנעדר או מידע על מי מהנעדרים כתבו למייל האדום שלנו (כתובת בתגובה הראשונה) https://t.co/CIoEFpaa9s — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) October 7, 2023

Here are the shocking videos from the Peace Party and rave before, during, and after the deadly Hamas attack.

Video was posted before the Hamas terrorists opened fire on the peace festival near the Israeli border with Gaza.

The music was so loud that the young Israelis and foreigners likely had no idea that Hamas had breached the border and was about to attack the concert killing numerous young adults.

There were HUNDREDS of young adults at the concert.

If you look closely you can see Hamas terrorists flying in the sky in the background approaching the concert!

Tweet translation: The Rave that was taking place in the Kibbutz of Urim, in Israel, before Hamas terrorists invaded the Gaza Strip. The terrorists arrived shooting at the party participants, killing and injuring many of them.

|| Estava acontecendo uma festa no kibbutz de Urim, em Israel, antes do Hamas invadir a faixa de Gaza. Os combatentes abriram fogo contra os participantes da festa, matando e ferindo várias pessoas. pic.twitter.com/DQsUxfpd0O — World Events (@Eventomund) October 7, 2023

When Hamas attacked the party, the youths were obviously surprised and ran for their lives to their vehicles and out into the desert.

You can hear the shooting in the background as Hamas killers opened fire on the innocent concertgoers.

The terrorists were screaming “Allahu Akbar!” in the background as they shot innocent partygoers.

Terrorists from Gaza attacked an outdoor party near Kibbutz Urim in Southern Israel. Attendees recount harrowing moments of gunfire, with many still in hiding. Concerns grow about potential casualties. #IsraelNews #GazaTerror | : Walla #OperationIronSwords… pic.twitter.com/yUM2M9PSWz — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) October 7, 2023

Many concertgoers ran into the field and into the desert and hid for hours until Hamas had cleared the area.

This poor woman was captured by Hamas terrorists.

The survivors spoke about how they witnessed bodies along the road murdered by Hamas.

This young woman, Noa was captured by Hamas along with several others. She is still missing.

Noa was partying in the south of Israel in a peace music festival when Hams terrorists kidnapped her and dragged her from Israel into Gaza. Noa is held hostage by Hamas. She could be your daughter, sister, friend.#BringBackOurFamily pic.twitter.com/gi2AStVdTQ — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2023

Israeli partygoers spoke with the BBC on Saturday after they escaped the Hamas concert attack.

The first woman in the video below says she was the first one to leave the field where she was hiding three hours after the attack. She saw many young people murdered in the road.

The next man in the video says there were bodies left and right outside the car. Hamas terrorists pulled people from the vehicle and gunned them down.

This was the same concert where German citizen Shani Louk was murdered and then Hamas killers tossed her body in the back of a pickup and brought her to Gaza where they chanted “Allahu Akbar!”

Kibbutz Reim is just east of the border with Gaza in southern Israel.