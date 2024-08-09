Former Democrat Blasts Kamala Harris and the Party, Declares Support for Trump at Kari Lake Rally: “I Don’t Owe the Democrats Anything”

In a powerful speech at a recent campaign rally for Kari Lake, Jade Gillum, a former Democrat turned Republican, took aim at Kamala Harris and the Democrat Party’s treatment of black Americans.

During her speech, Jade left no stone unturned in her critique of the left.

“My name is Jade. I am a former Democrat. Unlike Kamala Harris, I’m an actual real-life black woman,” she began, immediately drawing cheers from the crowd.

“I’m a former Democrat who is currently a registered Republican. I stand here before you today because I’m tired. I’m tired of the Democrats using the generational trauma of my people to garner votes. They invoke fear. They tell me I’m oppressed. They tell me I’m less than. They tell me I’m not good enough. And they tell me that my white brothers and sisters in Christ are my enemy. No. They are not.”

Jade went on to invoke her Christian faith, referencing Ephesians 5:11, which speaks of exposing the works of the enemy. For Jade, the Democrat Party has become that enemy, using fear and division to maintain power rather than offering real solutions to improve the lives of Americans, particularly Black Americans.

“The enemy is telling me that, don’t worry that I can’t pay my bills, that I’m working six days a week this week and I’m tired. I went to school and I have a career. I’m doing worse under this administration than in Donald Trump’s administration, but I’m told to be afraid of a man who made my life better? Yeah. How does that work? Make it make sense,” she said.

Jade’s personal experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic further fueled her anger. She highlighted how many of her white friends lost their jobs while she and her Black friends did not, emphasizing that all Americans share the same basic desires: safety, prosperity, and peace.

“All these Americans want the same thing. We want safety, we want prosperity, we want peace,” she said.

Yet the Democrat Party continues to manipulate racial divisions and fears instead of fostering unity and forgiveness.

Jade also took a pointed jab at Kamala Harris, specifically criticizing her involvement in popular culture, which Jade sees as detrimental to the dignity of Black women.

“Let’s honor our ancestors by doing better and honor them because they’re rolling over in their graves hearing the fact that Kamala Harris is having Megan Thee Stallion twerk and showing our bodies as these just vessels of lust. That’s not cool.”

Jade also called out the dangers of the open borders policy championed by the current administration, pointing to the tragic case of Laken Riley, a woman who was a victim of the crisis.

“Look what happened to Laken Riley. She’s a woman. She was a woman just like I am. No woman, black or white, wants that to happen. All these people whose kids are dying, the black moms, the white moms, they all cry the same-colored tears.”

Jade urged all Americans, regardless of race, to move past the fear, rage, and anger that the Democrats have sown.

“Let’s vote for Donald Trump so we can all be prosperous again. Let’s get out of this fear, this rage, and this anger, because it comes from the devil. So hear me, black folks. Hear me, white folks. We are so much more alike than we are different. Oh, yes. Oh, yes. We need to forgive each other. We need to help each other.”

As the crowd roared in approval, Jade left no doubt about her message: the Democrats owe black Americans much more than they’ve delivered, and it’s time to hold them accountable.

“I don’t owe the Democrats anything. They owe me. They’re to serve us. They’re public servants. Stop putting them on a pedestal. Make them work for us,” Jade concluded.

Video via Kari Lake War Room: