HEARTBREAKING: Mother of Laken Riley Posts Emotional Tribute to Daughter Killed By Scumbag Illegal Alien, Declares Murder an ‘Avoidable Tragedy’

The mother of the murdered 22-year-old Laken Riley posted a heartbreaking tribute to her daughter this weekend, celebrating her life but also admitting that her death was an “avoidable tragedy.”
Riley, who was studying nursing at the University of Georgia, was brutally killed while out running by Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela who had no right to be in the United States. Despite previously being arrested for child abuse, Ibarra was later released by authorities.
Posting on her Facebook profile, Riley’s mother Allyson Phillips said the love of God was helping her through this “heartbreaking” period:
As I sat down to write this message, I really just have no words. My family has faced the most devastating, unimaginable loss that anyone could ever be force to endure. I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for being with me and my family during this heartbreaking time. I encourage everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus. I give Him all the glory for getting us through this.
Phillips went on to thank all those who have shown their love and support:
We are beyond grateful for everyone who has stepped up to be here for us through this difficult time. The outpouring of love has been so enormous – that I felt this was the best way to thank you all in a timely manner. I hope that each and every one of you know how much we love you and appreciate all you have done. We have no words to possibly express our heart felt gratitude.
Please know that every act of kindness has warmed our hearts and brought us joy during our worst nightmare. We appreciate all of the time, effort and prayers that our family, friends and community have showered us with to help ease our pain. We love you all and hope that you feel from the bottom of our hearts how much every single thing that has been done for us has meant. I love you all. Please continue to pray for our family as we put one foot in front of the other moving forward.