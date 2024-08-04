Elon Musk Warns ‘Civil War is Inevitable’ in UK as Anti-Immigration Protests Spread

Elon Musk recently warned that the United Kingdom is heading towards a civil war.

Dozens of demonstrations have broken out over the past week following the mass stabbing in the northern town of Stockport, where at least three school children were murdered in cold blood.

Responding to conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, Musk warned that “civil war is inevitable” because of the effects of mass immigration on British society.

Civil war is inevitable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2024

Musk, who is fast approaching 200 million followers on X, also reacted to other posts highlighting the severity of the situation across the country.

Meanwhile, Britain’s leftist Labour government are likely to use the riots, which they are blaming on misinformation spread on the X platform, to try and crack down on Musk’s efforts to restore free speech and end political censorship.

Mark my words – Britain’s leftist government will use this outbreak of violence to launch a crackdown on free speech, specifically against Elon Musk’s X platform. — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) August 4, 2024

Sadly for Brits, the Labour Party recently won a massive parliamentary majority that will allow them to govern as they wish until 2029. It is therefore more important than ever that patriots make their voices heard.