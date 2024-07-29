Children Among the Casualties in Deadly UK Knife Attack

On Monday, two children were reportedly stabbed to death, and nine others were injured during a knife attack in Southport in the northwest of England.

Six of the injured children are said to be in critical condition. Two adults who were trying to save the children are also reported to be in critical condition.

According to AP, a witness described seeing bloodied children running from a community center where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 was taking place.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and police reported that they had detained a 17-year-old male suspect and seized the weapon.

A local community center was hosting a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 when the incident occurred.

AP reports:

Bare Varathan, who owns a shop down the street, said he saw between seven and 10 bleeding children running from the Hart Space, a community hub that offers classes for expectant mothers, babies and children. “They had been stabbed here, here, here, everywhere,” he said, indicating the neck, back and chest. “They were all aged about 10. One of them was really seriously injured.” Ryan Carney, who lives with his mother in the street, said his mother saw emergency workers carrying children “covered in red, covered in blood. She said she could see the stab wounds in the backs of the children.”

LBC reports:

One resident, who lives on Hart Street but did not want to be named, said he was at home about midday when a woman pulled up outside in her car, screaming. He said: “She was screaming ‘my daughter’s been stabbed’.” “The woman was in hysterics. Then two police cars rushed up the street the other way.” “It was a mum with her 10-year-old daughter who had been stabbed.”

Officials are not treating the incident as terror-related, but local reporters are suggesting conflicting information.

Merseyside Police:

We can confirm that a 17-year-old male from Banks, who was arrested in connection to the stabbing in Southport this morning, Monday 29 July, remains in police custody and will be questioned about the incident. At this early stage, enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident and we would urge people not to speculate while the investigation is ongoing. We can also confirm that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.