Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips Suggests He Is Open to Serve in a Republican Administration: ‘We Failed a Lot of People’

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), the sole Democrat who dared to challenge President Biden during the tumultuous 2024 Democratic primary, has expressed a willingness to serve in either a Democrat or Republican administration.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that Phillips told the story of how he recently went to his first Trump rally. He was amazed at how friendly and diverse the crowd was.

“I’ve got to tell you guys; I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple of nights ago. Never been to one. I had an event across the street. I saw the line of people waiting in the cold for hours and I thought, what the heck, you know, I’m going to be a leader who actually invites people, doesn’t condemn them, I met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line,” he said.

“Every single one of them, thoughtful, hospitable, friendly, all of them so frustrated that they feel nobody’s listening to them but Donald Trump. A diverse crowd. People who had never been to a Trump event before. My party is completely delusional right now, and somebody had to wake us up. And if that’s my job, so be it.”

During an interview with Laura Ingraham last week on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, he said he should have been a Republican.

Speaking to Fox News Digital last week, Phillips also emphasized his desire to “help this country in some way, shape or form.” He suggested to that he would accept an invitation to serve in both a Democrat and a Republican administration.

“I didn’t want to run this cycle. I spent two years trying to call attention to something I was seeing clearly with my own eyes,” he said.

“I remember my Republican buddies excoriating Donald Trump quietly behind closed doors and then praising him in front of cameras. I saw my Democratic colleagues doing the same thing about Joe Biden, who we knew was in decline, probably going to lose,” he added.

“This was not about running for president. This was about showing people that it is never too late, and you should sit up and stand up and do something when you feel that something is wrong. And I did that,” he told Fox.

“If there is a way to serve my country in a Democratic administration — in a Republican administration — my goodness, we should all stand up and accept that invitation whenever it is issued… So, you never know.”

However, Phillips was clear that policy would be the driving factor in his decision-making.

“Americans remember how they feel. They remember how they feel. They want to feel excited, safe, joyful, optimistic and a lot of that results from policy,” he said.

“As it relates to policy, yeah, we have a border crisis. I’ve seen it twice with my own eyes. We also have to be a welcoming country, as Ronald Reagan would say,” Phillips said. “We have to be a country that has an economy that works for people. Sixty percent of people are living paycheck to paycheck. It doesn’t matter what party you are — we failed a lot of people. Our healthcare system is a mess. This is America,” he concluded.