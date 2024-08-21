Democrat Congressman Dean Phillips Praises Trump Supporters: “I SHOULD BE A REPUBLICAN” After Receiving Love and Respect

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, who previously challenged President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, has openly praised Donald Trump supporters during a recent Fox appearance.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that Phillips appeared on CNN and told the story of how he recently went to his first Trump rally. He was amazed at how friendly and diverse the crowd was.

“I’ve got to tell you guys; I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple of nights ago. Never been to one. I had an event across the street. I saw the line of people waiting in the cold for hours and I thought, what the heck, you know, I’m going to be a leader who actually invites people, doesn’t condemn them, I met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line,” he said.

“Every single one of them, thoughtful, hospitable, friendly, all of them so frustrated that they feel nobody’s listening to them but Donald Trump. A diverse crowd. People who had never been to a Trump event before. My party is completely delusional right now, and somebody had to wake us up. And if that’s my job, so be it.”

Phillips’ newfound respect for Trump supporters reached a crescendo during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, where he reflected on his experience.

Phillips: I went to a Donald Trump rally when I was campaigning in New Hampshire back in the winter of ’23. I was met with handshakes and friendship and hospitality and decency. Laura: Yeah, cause you should be a Republican. Phlilips: Ah, I should be a Republican. Laura: That’s why you’re basically a Republican. I’m recruiting a lot of people tonight. Phillips: I did not know this would be a recruitment hour, but my point is to everybody watching, all of us. Give each other a chance. We’re all decent people. Most of us are decent people. If you give each other a chance, and I want to see more debate and more policy conversation. Laura: Yeah, well, we’re not seeing a lot of that here. Do you think she’s going to win?

WATCH: