Democrat Dean Phillips Attends a Trump Rally – Tells CNN He was Amazed at How Friendly the People Were (VIDEO)

Dean Phillips is the Minnesota Democrat who is challenging Joe Biden for the Dem nomination. He is not likely to get very far, but he is getting some attention from the media.

This week, he appeared on CNN and told the story of how he recently went to his first Trump rally. He was amazed at how friendly and diverse the crowd was.

This is something we have seen happen before. When a liberal meets real Trump supporters, they are often shocked to learn that they are nothing like the way Democrats and the media portray them.

Real Clear Politics provides a transcript:

PHILLIPS: Well, I mean, I think it would take — it would take a really unusual look at these numbers. And, look, the governor’s not a bad guy. He knows Trump’s going to win. He’s trying his best to prevent that. I respect that. But the writing’s on the wall. If Nikki Haley’s in this race a few weeks from now I would be really surprised. And that’s the truth. And the fact is, we have a duopoly, a two-party system that is literally working against voters, and voters who don’t want to show up and vote in primaries and then get frustrated by the choices we have in November. That’s part of the problem. We have a crisis of participation. And I’ve got to tell you guys, I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple nights ago. Never been to one. I had an event across the street. I saw the line of people waiting in the cold for hours and I thought, what the heck, you know, I’m going to be a leader who actually invites people, doesn’t condemn them, I met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line. Every single one of them, thoughtful, hospitable, friendly, all of them so frustrated that they feel nobody’s listening to them but Donald Trump. A diverse crowd. People who had never been to a Trump event before. My party is completely delusional right now, and somebody had to wake us up. And if that’s my job, so be it.

Here’s the video:

Democrat presidential candidate Dean Phillips went to a Trump rally and found out that Trump voters are thoughtful, kind, diverse, hospitable and generally awesome people who feel like no one is listening to them but Trump. He now says Dems are delisiomal. pic.twitter.com/sLYGzHmteT — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 23, 2024

It’s too bad that more Democrats don’t do what Dean did and learn the truth for themselves.