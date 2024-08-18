Democrat Senator Chris Coons Defends Kamala Harris’s Communist Price Controls Scheme That Will Lead to Shortages and Famine (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Chris Coons (DE) was on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream.

The Senator defended Kamala’s Communist economic plan which includes price controls and runaway spending.

After creating the worst inflation crisis in 100 years, Harris last week said she is going to install Communist-style price controls.

Price controls lead to shortages, black markets, and famine.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris proposes a Soviet-style, communist price control scheme similar to Venezuela and Cuba pic.twitter.com/rCwMoKfde0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

Shannon Bream pointed out that even left-wing outlets such as the Washington Post are attacking Kamala Harris’s economic plan.

“That’s not a far-right appraisal, that’s the Washington Post. They are not buying it Senator,” Bream commented on Washington Post’s critique of Kamala’s plan which would result in a $1.7 trillion deficit over 10 years.

Senator Coons responded as a typical Democrat would.

“One of the most important pieces of Vice President Harris’ economic policy rollout this week was the announcement that the 10 most expensive prescription drugs which have now had to negotiate with the Federal Government under Medicare because of a vote where she cast the deciding vote,” Coons said.

The Senator said that it would reduce $6 Billion in expenditures but failed to mention that it was a small amount compared to what Kamala’s plan would cost the US taxpayer.

Shannon Bream addressed that and told Senator Coons that the $6 billion reduction was nowhere near enough to offset the spending under Kamala’s economic plan.

“The committee for the responsible federal budget says that is just a drop in the bucket to what the Vice President proposed on Friday. It is not anywhere near an offset,” Bream said.

“When your opponent calls you communist maybe don’t propose price controls,” Bream said of an economist’s comments on Kamala’s plan.

“If you are setting prices, a lot of people feel that is communist in nature,” Bream said.

Senator Coons still defended Kamala’s communist economic proposal of price controls.

“Presidents of both parties have tried to use the power of the FTC to reign in high prices at the pump, high prices at grocery stores. I think picking this one proposal of the many she has put out misses the broader point,” Coons responded.

IRS data showed the Trump tax cuts benefited working and middle-income taxpayers.

“That’s frankly just not true,” Coons said in response to the data.

Watch: