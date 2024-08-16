Kamala Harris Proposes Soviet-Style Communist Price Controls Similar to Venezuela and Cuba (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris traveled to Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday to announce a Communist-style price control scheme to combat the inflation crisis she created.

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking at Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh today. She’s set to address lowering costs for American families via housing, medical costs, grocery prices, and child tax credits. More to come @NCNewsline #ncpol pic.twitter.com/dZGgGBvEZd — Christine Zhu (@christinezhu142) August 16, 2024

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on the so-called ‘Inflation Reduction Act.’ The IRA made inflation unbearable for Americans.

Food prices are skyrocketing because of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Harris admitted her failed policies have led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

“A loaf of bread costs 50% more today than before the pandemic. Ground beef is up almost 50%,” Harris said.

Kamala Harris also admitted the American dream is “out of reach” because of her failed far-left policies.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. pic.twitter.com/W9H1CSDZlA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

After creating the worst inflation crisis in 100 years, Harris said she is going to install Communist-style price controls.

Price controls lead to shortages, black markets, and famine.

Kamala Harris couldn’t even pronounce ‘price gouging’ correctly – she said ‘price gauging.’

BREAKING: Kamala Harris proposes a Soviet-style, communist price control scheme similar to Venezuela and Cuba pic.twitter.com/rCwMoKfde0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 16, 2024

President Trump responded to Kamala Harris’s latest Communist-style price control proposal in pair of Truth Social posts.

“If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land, meaning EVERY American will be taxed up to 80% of their income! If you want more CASH and less TAX, VOTE TRUMP!!!” Trump said on Truth Social on Friday.

“Kamala Harris is allowing Venezuela’s dangerous criminals to freely enter our country through her WIDE OPEN Southern Border, and now she wants to bring Venezuela’s dangerous economic policies into our Nation as well. If Kamala is elected and implements her Communist Price Caps, there will be famine, starvation, and poverty, the likes of which we have never seen. America will NEVER recover!” Trump said.