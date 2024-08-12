Delta Airlines May Drop ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ in Favor of ‘Gender Inclusive’ Language

Delta Airlines is once again staking itself out as one of the wokest companies in corporate America.

According to the company’s Chief Diversity Officer, Kyra Lynn Johnson, there are plans to drop the phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen” in favor of more “gender inclusive” language.

“We’re beginning to take a hard look at things like our gate announcements,” Johnson explained in a video circulating across social media.

“You know, ‘We welcome ladies and gentlemen,’ and we’ve asked ourselves is that as gender inclusive as we want to be?” she continued.

According to Lynn Johnson’s company biography, she is responsible for “leading the company in modeling a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy with supporting programs, initiatives and action plans that have an impact on Delta employees, customers, and the community. ”

“Under Keyra’s leadership, Delta’s strategy seeks diversity, pursues equity, promotes inclusion and drives accountability for actions that foster sustainable results,” the biography section explains.

“Before shifting her career focus in 2016 to develop and lead a transformative DEI strategy, Keyra served as Delta’s Managing Director – Corporate Communications.”

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported on how the airline was ordering its employees to capitalize the words “Black” and “Brown” but not “White” when describing one’s race.

Last December, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida also sent a letter to Delta CEO demanding an explanation for why the airliner was helping transport illegal aliens across the country, thus enabling the invasion at the southern border.