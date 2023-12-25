Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz Demands Inquiry Into Delta Airlines Transport of Illegal Aliens

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sent a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastion on Friday demanding to know why the airliner is transporting illegal aliens across the country.

The Florida congressman explained that Congress wanted to know if Delta was potentially working with the Biden regime or an NGO to facilitate illegal alien travel across the country.

A copy of the letter is posted below:

Citizen journalist Ashley St. Clair brought attention to this topic after posting videos on Twitter (X) of hundreds of illegals at the Phoenix airport.

Tampa Free Press reported:

Rep. Matt Gaetz on Friday demanded that the head of Delta Air Lines explain why and for whom his company is ferrying illegal immigrants around the country. In a letter to Delta CEO Ed Bastion, the Fort Walton Beach Republican noted that Congress has a strong interest in knowing what “arrangements” his company may have with the Biden administration or any non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that allow illegals at the southern border to “book and travel” to areas in the interior of the country. The issue came to light earlier this week when conservative journalist Ashley St. Clair posted a video on X of illegals lined up at the Phoenix airport for a flight to New York City. She was traveling on Delta and company officials refused to explain what was happening.

The Gaetz letter mentioned that NGOs commonly receive federal grants. This means that there is likely taxpayer money going to fund illegal aliens flying aboard U.S. airplanes.

“Even more alarming than American taxpayers footing the bill for non-resident aliens to be transported into our communities is that they may not be properly vetted,” the GOP congressman added. As reported by the Tampa Free Press.

One of the other major concerns was that TSA was allowing other forms of identification that would not even qualify for an American citizen to use.

Congressman Gaetz wanted to know about the number of illegals that have flown with Delta since Biden was installed, if Delta received any financial incentives and what kind of IDs illegals use to travel.

Gaetz wants transparency on the part of the airline in the interest of national security.

Buses of migrants from the border just being dropped off at major airports. Insane, but much more to come. https://t.co/g12mfaeScd — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) December 21, 2023

Rep. Gaetz called for Delta to answer a few questions:

•How many non-resident aliens has Delta airlines transported on behalf of nongovernmental organizations since January 20, 2021?

•How do NGOs purchase or reimburse your airlines for tickets of non-resident aliens? Are you now receiving, or have you ever received any incentive for reimbursement, including money, credit, or other benefits from the federal government in exchange for the transport of non-resident aliens?

•Has the TSA notified you of what forms of identification are acceptable for nonresident aliens to clear airport security and board your flights? If so, what are they?