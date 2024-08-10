Christians Arrested in Paris for Driving Around a Bus Carrying the Message “STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS”

A pro-life, pro-family group, Citizen Go, took to the streets of Paris with a bus carrying the message “STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS.”

They shared on X that, for daring to spread their message during a time when Christians are being openly mocked during the Paris Summer Olympics, six of their team members were arrested and spent the night in jail.

In the days leading up to the opening, three drag queens, Minima Geste, Nicky Doll, and Miss Martini, were among the 10,000 torchbearers passing the flame until it reached its destination in Paris.

Viewers across the planet were mortified by the Opening Ceremony after a crass reenactment of The Last Supper featuring provocatively dressed drag queens.

You can insult, mock, and denigrate Christians without consequences, but spreading a pro-Christian message is apparently a bridge too far.

Citizen Go shared on X, “Six of our team members were forced to spend the night in jail for simply denouncing the mockery of Christians by having the message ‘STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS’ written on a bus.”

“This is not illegal in any way, as a lawyer states: ‘It appears impossible to constitute the crime of failing to communicate a protest because there is no protest in the presence of one unique vehicle. The prosecutor pushed the law to its limits to stop the bus and limit their free speech. Moreover, the procedure was irregular.”

“In short, this is anti-Christian political and ideological persecution.”

Six of our team members were forced to spend the night in jail for simply denouncing the mockery of Christians by having the message “STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS” written on a bus. This is not illegal in any way, as a lawyer states: “It appears impossible to constitute the crime… pic.twitter.com/eSN542E8ig — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 6, 2024

We asked them not to attack Christians, and they attacked us. Share this video! The French Police unjustly arrested us! All we did was spread the message “STOP ATTACKS ON CHRISTIANS!” through text on a bus. There is nothing illegal or wrong about this. This is clearly… pic.twitter.com/8iSJgk37Nj — CitizenGO (@CitizenGO) August 9, 2024

After their release, French authorities demanded they remove the vinyls and messaging from the bus.

Their lawyer resisted, so instead they were expelled from the city, escorted by the police.