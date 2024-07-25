Paris Olympics: Flame Relay Features 3 Drag Queens

A time-honored tradition in the leadup to the Olympic opening ceremony is the passing of the Olympic flame, starting in Greece, to thousands of torchbearers until it arrives at the host city.

This year, three drag queens, Minima Geste, Nicky Doll, and Miss Martini, were among the 10,000 torchbearers passing the flame until it reaches its destination in Paris.

Checking in on the Olympics … A drag queen receives the Olympic flame in Paris. Everything woke turns to sh*t. pic.twitter.com/EgBoZDkjZc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2024

Geste shared on Instagram, translated by Google, “Wow, 9 months after receiving this DM asking me to carry the flame, it’s done, this Sunday July 14th.”

“I realized this unique and phenomenal opportunity, and the positive image sent back (when we see the outcry that there was when I was announced) It’s recognition of my actions for years now and damn I look SO pretty in this uniform.”

“Obviously, I regret that after months of hatred on social networks and in the media, I was not allowed to do this in public, with my loved ones and especially with the community who came to support me and live that with me. Thank you to everyone who came and everyone who followed me on the live broadcast.”