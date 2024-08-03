BRITAIN BURNING: Riots and Protests in 35 Towns and Cities as PM Keir Starmer Announces Police Crackdown

Protestors march in Sunderland Friday

 

The UK is sliding into chaos in the wake of the July 29 stabbing of three innocent young girls in Southport as Brits protest in 35 towns and cities across the Kingdom, as new Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Labour) called the protestors “thugs” that were “clearly driven by far-right hatred”.

Keir Starmer has barely been in office a month after winning a mere 33.7% of British votes July 4. Starmer announced a police crackdown using facial recognition technology and internet censorship. Facial recognition would prevent protestors “from even boarding a train”, the Socialist PM said, apparently suspending the presumption of innocence in UK.

Brits are now making fun of their WEF Davos PM under the hashtag #FarRightThugsUnite.

Nigel Farage called the protests a “reaction” to “fear” and “societal decline” in the UK: “Law and order is breaking down, and this Prime Minister hasn’t got a clue what to do about it.”

Over 35 protests are planned across the country under the motto “Enough is Enough”, with several counter-protests organized by far-left Soros NGO “Hope Not, HATE”.

7 people were arrested in Southport after riots Tuesday, while 111 were arrested in London Wednesday, and 7 arrested in Hartlepool Thursday.

A protest in Sunderland outside Newcastle in Northumbria turned violent Friday night. 10 people were arrested, 3 police officers were injured.

At least two police stations were attacked.

Masked protestors confronted riot police in Sunderland.

Protests in Manchester Saturday have begun turning violent as patriots clashed with Antifa and migrant gangs.

“Major violence was seen in Manchester when a massive brawl was swiftly broken up by officers wielding batons after a man allegedly threw a flare”, the Daily Mail wrote. “Metal fences were seen lying on the floor after protesters ripped them down to chuck at other demonstrators as the fight erupted. Footage shows men clutching cups of alcohol shouting and jeering as others jumped into a jumbled fight, each side grappling one another and ripping clothing. Riot police and mounted officers rushed into the crowd, where punches were being thrown, and surrounded those thought to have instigated the clash.”

Britons complain of “two-tier policing” as Antifa and Pro-Palestine protests are treated with much less rigor by police, earning Starmer the nickname “Two-Tier Kier”.

Many of the protests took an anti-Islamic stance, even though the 17-year-old killer in Southport is not know to have Islamic ties. The killer Axel Rudakubana is of Rwandan descent.

Protestors in Manchester chanted “Who the F*** is Allah”.

Crowds have gathered  in Hull and Stoke on Trent at the moment.

Protests also spread to Northern Ireland, with protestors chanting “Islam Out” in front of Belfast City Hall. Remarkably, the patriots flew Irish flags and the Union Jack in spite of centuries-old hatred between the Irish and English in Ulster.

The counter-protestors flew Marxist Antifa and PLO flags.

Simultaneous Livestream of UK protests:

 

Richard Abelson

You can email Richard Abelson here, and read more of Richard Abelson's articles here.

 