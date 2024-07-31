Third Child Dies After Knife Attack in Southport England, Fed Up Citizens Take to the Streets

On Monday, a knife attack in Southport in the northwest of England left three young children dead, five others are in critical condition, and two adults were also hurt.

The murdered children have now been named by Merseyside Police as nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe.

According to AP, a witness described seeing bloodied children running from a community center where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 was taking place.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and police reported that they had detained a 17-year-old male suspect and seized the weapon. UK law prevents the release of details on the suspect because he is under 18.

Yoga instructor Leanne Lucas risked her own life to help save children at the risk of her own life. Lucas is in the hospital in critical condition.

Jonathan Hayes was also injured trying to protect the children, and Joel Verite tackled the suspect and helped the victims.

Southport residents gathered for a vigil, and after reports of a man found with a balaclava and a knife by police, the scene turned chaotic.

BREAKING: A man ‘wearing a balaclava’ and carrying a knife has been arrested in Southport this evening – just yards from a vigil for the children killed in yesterday’s attack. pic.twitter.com/2DCKGeNhTV — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 30, 2024

Although authorities are desperately trying to downplay the deadly incident, Southport residents are livid.

Watch:

THE POLICE ARE GETTING ABSOLUTELY SMASHED IN SOUTHPORT This is what happens when innocent children are butchered! pic.twitter.com/FCwzaZDrxx — James Goddard (@JamesPGoddard90) July 30, 2024

People asking, “Why are the protestors in Southport targeting a Mosque”? During the vigil for the three murdered girls, police arrested a man of Arab appearance, reportedly with a knife, in Southport town centre, on his way to attack the vigil Was this an Islamic terrorist?… pic.twitter.com/R7BTt2MdEi — Connor Tomlinson (@Con_Tomlinson) July 30, 2024

Globalist British Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended the vigil and was heckled by the crowd as one heartbroken citizen asked, “Are my children, next Prime Minister?”