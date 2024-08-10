Beetlejuice Star Jenna Ortega Warns Political Correctness Causes People to Lose Humanity and Integrity

Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega is warning Hollywood that political correctness is dishonest and causing people to lose their humanity and integrity.

Ortega made the case against PC culture during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“The business that we work in is so touchy-feely,” Ortega told the magazine. “Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity, because it lacks honesty.”

The rising superstar continued, “I wish that we had a better sense of conversation. Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Ortega (@jennaortega)

“Am I describing world peace?” Ortega asked.

In November, Ortega’s Scream VII costar Melissa Barrera was fired from the film for saying that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

“We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” a spokesperson for Spyglass, the company behind Scream VII, said when she was terminated.

Ortega quit the film the next day, claiming it was due to a scheduling conflict. She has personally supported Jewish Voice for Peace, which is also against the war in Gaza.