Baltimore Man Receives Life Sentence for the Murder of Tech CEO Pava LaPere

A Baltimore man received a life sentence for the brutal 2023 murder of tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere, authorities announced.

Jason Billingsley, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder on Friday. He received three life sentences for killing Pava LaPere, raping April Hurley, and attempting to murder Hurley and her male friend.

The New York post reports,

A career criminal, Billingsley was released from prison after a first-degree sex offense conviction before he went on a brutal rampage in Baltimore.

“This defendant should have never been released into the community following a first-degree sex offense conviction to inflict immense trauma, pain, and sorrow on so many individuals in such a short amount of time,” said State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

“These cases inspired our legislation to eliminate diminution credits for first-degree sex offenders.”

On Sept. 19, 2023, Billingsley posed as maintenance staff and knocked on the door of the apartment of Hurley and her friend in the early morning hours, Bates said.

Billingsley kicked the door in, held Hurley down, sexually assaulted her and slashed her throat, the state’s attorney said.

Billingsley poured accelerant on the couple and the apartment and set it on fire, according to Bates. They both survived.

Six days later, LaPere was reported missing before cops found her body on the roof of her Mount Vernon apartment building, along with a brick.