Suspect in Custody for Murder of Tech CEO

The Gateway Pundit reported on the brutal and violent murder of Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company.

LaPere was found dead from blunt force trauma at a Mount Vernon apartment building on Monday, according to police.

Sources confirmed to FOX 45 that on Wednesday night, suspect Jason Billingsley, 32, who was considered highly dangerous while on the run, was taken into police custody.

The New York Post reports that at the time of his arrest, Billingsley was still on parole for the violent rape and assault of a 25-year-old woman in 2013 and is also a suspect in a horrific attack on a man and woman the week prior to LaPere’s murder.

Baltimore Police say Billingsley assaulted a couple, raped the woman and slit her throat before dousing them both in liquid and setting them on fire while a child was present in the home.

Billingsley was back on the streets after serving 14 years of a 30-year sentence and was paroled in October 2022.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking at a news conference, described frustration that Billingsley was out of prison saying he shouldn’t “have been on the streets in the first place.”

Jason Billingsley is really dangerous.

1 week before allegedly killing Pava LaPere, Baltimore Police say he handcuffed and duct taped a couple, raped the woman, slit her throat, doused them both in a liquid, then lit them on fire. All while a child was home. pic.twitter.com/UjzlQLycc4 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 28, 2023

Breaking: I’m told Billingsley was arrested at a train station in Bowie, Maryland, nearly 30 miles south of downtown Baltimore. @FOXBaltimore — Alexa Ashwell (@AlexaAshwell) September 28, 2023

BREAKING: Baltimore authorities now admit released felon Jason Billingsley committed a home invasion, force-rape, and arson days prior to murdering the tech CEO in Baltimore He was caught at a train station in Bowie, MD by US Marshalls pic.twitter.com/B6S2e23lJZ — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 28, 2023

Murdered Baltimore tech CEO latest victim of progressive criminal justice, experts say

“Suspected killer, 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, is an ex-con who was released from a 30-year sentence for rape he began in 2015. Half of the sentence had been suspended, however, he… — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 27, 2023

The arrest came hours after hundreds of friends and family gathered for a vigil in honor of LaPere.

LaPere co-founded and led EcoMap, a company that claims to digitize ecosystems with its proprietary technology. She was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.