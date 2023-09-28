Suspect in Custody for Murder of Tech CEO

The Gateway Pundit reported on the brutal and violent murder of Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company.

LaPere was found dead from blunt force trauma at a Mount Vernon apartment building on Monday, according to police.

Sources confirmed to FOX 45 that on Wednesday night, suspect Jason Billingsley, 32, who was considered highly dangerous while on the run, was taken into police custody.

The New York Post reports that at the time of his arrest, Billingsley was still on parole for the violent rape and assault of a 25-year-old woman in 2013 and is also a suspect in a horrific attack on a man and woman the week prior to  LaPere’s murder.

Baltimore Police say Billingsley assaulted a couple,  raped the woman and slit her throat before dousing them both in liquid and setting them on fire while a child was present in the home.

Billingsley was back on the streets after serving 14 years of a 30-year sentence and was paroled in October 2022.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, speaking at a news conference, described frustration that Billingsley was out of prison saying he shouldn’t “have been on the streets in the first place.”

The arrest came hours after hundreds of friends and family gathered for a vigil in honor of LaPere.

LaPere co-founded and led EcoMap, a company that claims to digitize ecosystems with its proprietary technology. She was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.

