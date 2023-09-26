HORROR: 26-Year-Old Tech CEO Honored by Forbes Magazine Found Dead Inside Her Luxury Apartment in Democrat-Run Baltimore – Police Identify the Suspect Allegedly Responsible

Baltimore, Maryland- Lawless Democrat crime policies apparently claimed the life of a promising young woman Monday morning and police are desperate to find the man they say is responsible.

CBS News Baltimore reported Pava LaPere, the 26-year-old CEO of a Baltimore technology company, was found dead at a Mount Vernon apartment building. Officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. from the apartment building, which is located on the 300 block of West Franklin Street.

The police determined that LaPere’s cause of death was blunt force trauma. A homicide investigation is underway.

The New York Post reports that it is unknown whether LaPere had any guests over prior to her death.

LaPere co-founded and led EcoMap, a company that claims to digitize ecosystems with its proprietary technology. She was a Forbes 30 Under 30 award recipient in 2023 in the social impact category.

Ecomap Technologies is also noted for its woke principles. As the New York Post notes, LaPere proudly boasted on her LinkedIn page that the company is “50% female, 50% people of color.”

Building tenant Chris McNees told CBS News Baltimore that it was “hard to imagine why” a death like this would happen.

That’s pretty horrifying. I mean, just for that to happen anywhere in the city is obviously a bad thing, but it’s hard to imagine why this would happen specifically in this building.

Ecomap Technologies released the following statement mourning LaPere’s death:

The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time. Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do.

.@EcoMapTech releases the following statement on the death of their CEO, @PavaLapere. A quick Google search shows all of her accomplishments/impact in Baltimore’s tech community and beyond. pic.twitter.com/hhklPvj0fZ — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 26, 2023

Justice may soon be arriving for the LaPere family as police have identified a suspect in her death. His name is Jason Billingsley and he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police have identified this man as the suspect wanted in connection to the murder of 26yr old Tech CEO, Pava LaPere. They consider him armed and dangerous. @wjz pic.twitter.com/7EJbh0PwQW — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) September 26, 2023

The Baltimore police department vowed during a press conference Tuesday to find the 32-year-old Billingsley. The U.S Marshals are assisting in the investigation.