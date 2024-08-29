ARMED Illegal Migrant Gangs Have Begun Taking Over Parts of Colorado, Here’s What You Need to Know | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Kamala’s Border Failure Strikes Again! — New Terrifying Video Shows ARMED Venezuelan Migrant Gangsters Taking Over Another Apartment Complex in Aurora, Colorado

ARTICLE 2: MSNBC Host Threatens to Sue Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski for Defamation — Then is Exposed by His Own Words in Shocking Video

ARTICLE 3: BRITISH TYRANNY: Police Raid and Arrest 11-Year-Old Child For Attending Recent Anti-Immigration Protest

ARTICLE 4: “She Can Go to Hell” J.D. Vance Blasts Kamala Harris for Attacking President Trump Over Visiting Arlington National Cemetery With Abbey Gate Families

ARTICLE 5: Who Wants to Tell Him? Ben Stiller Says He is Supporting Kamala Because It Is ‘Time For Change’ (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.