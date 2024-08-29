Who Wants to Tell Him? Ben Stiller Says He is Supporting Kamala Because It Is ‘Time For Change’ (VIDEO)

Despite the fact that she is the vice president and is already calling the shots in the White House, Ben Stiller says he is supporting Kamala Harris because it is “time for change.”

In what appeared to be an impromptu interview, Stiller was asked by a journalist why he was supporting the Harris campaign and what he liked about her candidacy.

“Just very excited about moving forward and all the energy and excitement that is around this movement right now, so that is why I am here, because it is time for change and it seems like it is happening.”

“It is going to be close but everyone is motivated to work to make it happen and she and Tim Walz are just incredible candidates,” he continued.

Actor Ben Stiller says it’s time for change and that’s why he’s voting for Kamala Harris. She’s been the VP for 4 years…pic.twitter.com/5J6lbgx9qR — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 28, 2024

Given he is your average Hollywood liberal, Stiller’s support for Harris was always a foregone conclusion. However, that has not stopped him embarassing himself in the process.

Earlier this month, the Zoolander star said on a fundraising call that the reason he was donating $150,000 to her campaign was because he wished he was black.

“It’s going to be the first woman president, and that’s incredibly exciting,” Stiller said at the time. “She’s Indian, she’s black, she’s everything. You can be more than one thing. It’s incredible. I’m Jewish and Irish. I wish I was black. Every white Jewish guy wishes he was black.”

Read more:

If Harris does make it to the White House next year, presumably with the help of Democratic electoral fraud, the only change she will inevitably bring is making things even worse.