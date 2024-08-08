ANOTHER VIDEO SURFACES! 2006 Campaign Ad From Tim Walz Lying About Being a “Command Sergeant Major” Who “Retired Four Years Late” is Making the Rounds #StolenValor

Another video!

Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate.

Immediately after Walz was introduced as Kamala’s running mate, a video of him falsely claiming to be a combat veteran surfaced.

Walz falsely claimed he served in combat in Iraq.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

"We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war" – Tim Walz What's more disturbing about what Tim Walz says here? 1. Gov. Walz never went to war yet clearly said he did

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz…

2. Gov Walz is a far left gun grabber#TamponTimmy #TimWalz… pic.twitter.com/P7gK6l5qbt — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

Walz’s stolen valor scandal is only getting worse and he refuses to answer questions from the press.

On Wednesday evening, a 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom surfaced.

“I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time,” Tim Walz said in 2007 on CSPAN.

In 2007, @Tim_Walz talked to C-SPAN about his military service: “I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from… pic.twitter.com/igULhtIhgB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 7, 2024

An ad from Tim Walz in 2006 in which he falsely claims to be a “Command Sergeant Major” who retired four years late has surfaced.

Walz was demoted to “Master Sergeant” after he quit early to run for Congress.

He abandoned his battalion right before they were deployed to Iraq.

Here’s an ad from Tim Walz in 2006, in which he falsely claims to be a “command sergeant major” (he’s a retired master sergeant) who retired “four years late” (he quit early to run for Congress — abandoning his battalion just before they deployed to Iraq) pic.twitter.com/fWtTbgidX7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2024

Tim Walz’s press releases from his 2006 campaign for Congress repeatedly and falsely referred to him as a “retired Command Sgt. Major.”

He retired as a master sergeant!

Tim Walz's press releases from his 2006 campaign for Congress repeatedly and falsely referred to him as a "retired Command Sgt. Major." He retired as a master sergeant. pic.twitter.com/VoZaEMyFBV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2024

Tim Walz dropped out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.

Retired Command Sergeants Major Thomas Behrends and Paul Herr published a scathing letter in the West Central Tribune, exposing what they claim are significant fabrications and omissions in Walz’s military record.

Here is a summary of the timeline detailing how Tim Walz has lied about his military career: