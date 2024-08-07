WATCH: Tim Walz Runs Away From Reporters Shouting Questions About His Stolen Valor Scandal

Tim Walz ran away as reporters on the tarmac in Eau Claire, Wisconsin shouted questions about his stolen valor scandal.

Walz lied about being a combat veteran.

Tim Walz dropped out of the Army after his unit was deployed to Iraq.

“We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war,” Tim Walz previously said.

Walz never deployed.

"We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war" – Tim Walz

— Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) August 6, 2024

Walz has been avoiding the press since Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate.

“Governor! Your response to allegations of stolen valor?” a reporter shouted to Tim Walz.

Walz ignored the reporter so the reporter shouted again: “Governor! Your response to allegations of stolen valor?”

Kamala Harris did not engage with the press.

Walz literally ran away.

