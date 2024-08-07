“America’s Worst Mayor” Tiffany Henyard Boots Citizens from Meeting, Town Cuts Access to City Credit Cards

The Gateway Pundit reported that Dolton, Illinois, Mayor Tiffany Henyard is under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign.

According to Dolton citizens, Henyard uses local police to target businesses that don’t contribute to her.

She has also been accused of stealing charitable funds and even using taxpayer dollars for personal use.

No wonder residents call her the “worst mayor in America.”

Dolton residents have swarmed public meetings to demand accountability, which seems to send Henyard into an angry frenzy.

On Monday, Henyard was again questioned about village spending at another public meeting and at least three people were escorted out by Dolton police officers after Henyard accused them of behaving ‘out of order.’

Henyard began her own petty and disruptive actions from the very beginning, asking everyone who was already seated to go through the metal detectors again.

Fox 32 reports:

“The fact that you would even make us get out of our chairs after we already sat down and got comfortable, to go back through a metal detector, because you weren’t here on time to say that ‘oh they shouldn’t have been let in’ – no you should have been here to let us in,” said one resident. ******** “This village deserves so much more than it’s getting. From an outsider looking in, you’re being hoodwinked, bamboozled, and led astray,” said one woman. “Watching as this village is being run into the ground by this woman is pissing me off,” one longtime resident said during public comment.

Henyard maintained her combative nature telling the crowd, “People who say things about me, I want you to prove it, because like I said, fact versus fiction,” said Henyard.

Some agenda items were not addressed until a Committee of the Whole meeting, but one item that was approved was a village “credit card spending freeze.”

The freeze, according to town trustees, will allow only the Director of Administrative Services to use the village’s credit card on ‘board-approved purchases.’

Additionally, there will be a $5,000 cap on any transaction.

Watch: