17-Year-Old Female Volleyball Player Who Was Paralyzed with Brain Damage After Brutal Spike by Transgender Opponent Slams Olympics

The Paris Olympics erupted in controversy again on Thursday after a “biological man” easily “prevailed” in an Olympic boxing match by smacking around a much smaller and weaker woman for just under a minute.

This follows the Olympic organizers cruelly insulting Christians during the opening ceremonies with a Last Supper reenactment involving drag queens.

The uproar comes on the heels of another contentious event: a boxing match between Italian Angela Carini and Algerian Imane Khelif, which lasted just 46 seconds. Carini was visibly distressed after being knocked down by Khelif, who had previously faced disqualification from major competitions due to elevated testosterone levels.

IBA president Umar Kremlev confirmed last year that Khelif’s DNA test results indicated she possesses XY chromosomes. Females carry XX chromosomes.

Certified MD Ophthalmologist & PhD research scientist Houman David Hemmati claimed Khelif has likely a condition such as Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS) or Swyer Syndrome.

He wrote, “The difference between transgender athletes and athletes with disorders of sexual differentiation (DSD) is significant. Transgender athletes are individuals whose gender identity differs from the sex they were assigned at birth, involving a psychological and often medical transition process. On the other hand, athletes with DSD, such as those with AIS or Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH), are born with atypical chromosomal, gonadal, or anatomical sex development.”

“Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS) is a condition where individuals have XY chromosomes but are resistant to male hormones (androgens) due to a mutation in the androgen receptor gene. As a result, they develop external female anatomy despite having male chromosomes and are raised and identify as females. Many do not even know they are chromosomally “male” until they experience infertility as adults!” he added.

His argument is still a speculation. Regardless, someone with that condition shouldn’t be competing against women.

Now, a volleyball player left partially paralyzed by a transgender opponent has slammed the Olympics over its boxing controversy. Payton McNabb was 17 when a ball spiked by a trans opponent with force struck her in the face, threw her to the ground, and shut off her consciousness.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, McNabb expressed her disgust over the current state of women’s sports.

“It’s disgusting that two boxers who failed gender tests have been cleared to fight women at this year’s Games in Paris,” she said. “There is a biological difference between trans women and biological women that cannot be ignored.”

McNabb fears that other female athletes could suffer injuries far worse than hers if these policies continue unchecked. “It’s dangerous to have the two sexes competing together; it’s just not okay. I am personally disgusted by this. This is morally wrong and evil.”

“Women have worked so hard and trained tirelessly to get all the way to the Olympics, only to be put in harm’s way,” McNabb lamented. “It used to be illegal for men to beat up women, and now it’s being televised for everyone to see. It’s such a weird reality we are living in now.”

WATCH: