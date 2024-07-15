“You Couldn’t Wait With Your Lies…Get Outta Here!” – Don Jr. Smacks Down ‘Clown’ MSNBC Reporter for Smearing His Dad After He was Nearly Killed (VIDEO)

Just two days after President Trump was nearly killed by a 20-year-old Democrat donor, the leftist media has already gone back to slandering his good name.

This comes despite Trump vowing to alter his acceptance speech at the RNC and run a campaign emphasizing unity in America.

Following the announcement of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance this afternoon as Trump’s running mate, his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was confronted by a leftist MSNBC reporter at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who questioned the 45th president’s sincerity and proceeded to insult him as a divisive figure. Trump Jr. responded by explaining how the corporate media was responsible for the division created around Trump and said they should be honest brokers in the future instead.

Undeterred, the reporter then brought up the “kids in cages” immigration policy that occurred during the Obama Administration and attributed it to Trump. After angrily calling him out, the two engaged in a short back and forth before the 45th president’s eldest son finally shut down the vile leftist and ended the interview.

WATCH:

JUST IN: Donald Trump Jr. calls reporter a “clown” to his face and tells him to “get out of here” at the RNC after the reporter started talking about children in “cages.” Clown is an understatement. Reporter: “Will we continue to see policies like separating 5,000 children… pic.twitter.com/emou5jN8m6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2024