BREAKING: Trump Announces JD Vance as His Choice For Vice President

President Trump on Monday announced his choice for Vice President: 40-year-old Ohio Senator JD VANCE!

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio. J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association. J.D.’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….” Trump said on Monday.

President Trump is in Milwaukee at the RNC convention.

It was reported earlier that Senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum were out of the running.

With rumors flying and potential choices being eliminated, Trump took to Truth Social to make the announcement.

