WW3 WATCH: Britain’s Leftist Prime Minister Green Lights Use of British Missiles to Strike Russian Mainland

Britain’s leftist Prime Minister Keir Starmer has green-lit the use of British missiles by the Ukrainian military to strike the Russian mainland.

Starmer, who was elected with a landslide majority despite winning just over 30 percent of the overall vote, attended the NATO summit on Wednesday, where he argued it was up to Ukraine how they use their military aid.

“My message to President Putin is this: this NATO summit should be seen as a clear and united resolve by NATO allies and others that are there at the same time to stand with Ukraine and stand up to Russian aggression,” Starmer said during the summit.

Bloomberg reports:

Starmer agreed it was up to Ukraine how it used the Storm Shadow missiles donated by the UK. He was speaking to journalists while traveling to the NATO summit in Washington late Tuesday. The missiles must “obviously to be used in accordance with international humanitarian law as you would expect,” the premier added, stating his position that Storm Shadows were to be used “for defensive purposes.” “But it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes,” he said. Storm Shadows are precision-guided cruise missiles with a firing range in excess of 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Such a policy goes further than that allowed by the Biden regime in the U.S., which despite previously signaling its “openness” to allowing American missiles to strike the Russian mainland, has not yet agreed to drop its current restrictions.

Back in May, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent a delegation to Washington D.C. with a view to persuading the Biden regime to give up on the policy.

“It’s like if somebody were to attack Washington, D.C., from the Virginia state, and you say we’re not going to hit Virginia for some reason,” Zelenskyy’s representative, David Arahamiya, said at the time.

“It’s crazy. Military people, like generals, they don’t understand. So they are pushing us as politicians, like stop [the policy] this is insane.”