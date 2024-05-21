WWIII WATCH: Zelensky Begs Biden to Allow Ukraine to Launch U.S. Missiles Inside Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sent a delegation to Washington this week to demand that the Biden regime reverse a ban on the firing of U.S. missiles on Russian territory.

The delegation, which included five members of the Ukrainian parliament, met with Biden officials and requested that the U.S. drop the ban, which would dramatically increase the risk of WW3 and perhaps even nuclear armageddon.

The Hill reports:

Ukraine’s struggle to fend off Russia’s massive offensive in the Kharkiv region has underscored a pressing issue that Kyiv has long tried to overturn: a ban on firing U.S. weapons to hit inside of Russia. Russia launched its Kharkiv offensive from the neighboring Belgorod region, and some Ukrainian officials are arguing that the attack could have been blunted if they were allowed to hit targets in that Russian province. … In lieu of a policy change, Ukraine has resorted to hitting inside of Russia with its own weapons, including cheap drones that have harassed Russian targets such as oil refineries. The campaign to hit oil refineries with drones has picked up in pace and breadth in recent months. But Ukrainian officials say there is no substitute for American-made arms such as the missile launcher weapon High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) or valued long-range artillery like the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

David Arahamiya, a Ukrainian MP who led the delegation, revealed that the request came directly from the country’s military generals.

“It’s like if somebody were to attack Washington, D.C., from the Virginia state, and you say we’re not going to hit Virginia for some reason,” he said. “It’s crazy. Military people, like generals, they don’t understand. So they are pushing us as politicians, like stop [the policy] this is insane.”

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a trip to Kiev this week that Ukraine should focus on retaking lost territory.

“Ukraine has to make decisions for itself about how it’s going to conduct this war, a war it’s conducting in defense of its freedom, of its sovereignty, of its territorial integrity,” Blinken said at a press conference. “We’ve been clear about our own policy.”

This position was reiterated by Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh. “We believe that the equipment, the capabilities that we are giving Ukraine, that other countries are giving to Ukraine, should be used to take back Ukrainian sovereign territory,” she said. “The weapons that are provided, again, are for use on the battlefield.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that he will launch a nuclear strike if he feels it is necessary.

“From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready,” Putin said in March. “(In the U.S.) there are enough specialists in the field of Russian-American relations and in the field of strategic restraint. Therefore, I don’t think that here everything is rushing to it (nuclear confrontation), but we are ready for this.”

It might be time to negotiate a peace agreement.