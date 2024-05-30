WW3 WATCH: Senior Biden Officials ‘Signal Openness’ to Allowing Ukraine to Strike Inside Russia With U.S. Missiles

Senior aides within the Biden administration are moving towards supporting the use of American missiles to strike targets inside Russia.

According to a report from POLITICO, two senior administration officials have “opened the door” to reversing the current policy, which prohibits the Ukrainian military from firing missiles directly at targets within the Russian mainland.

The report states:

The move, if made, would come as European allies, lawmakers and Ukrainian officials exert pressure on the White House to lift the restrictions, and as Russia has made major advances on the battlefield. It also suggests that President Joe Biden and his team are increasingly worried about Kyiv’s ability to fend off Russia’s attacks, especially its latest advance in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled the possible change during a visit to Moldova when pressed by reporters. A “hallmark” of the Biden administration’s approach toward Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion two years ago “has been to adapt as the conditions have changed, as the battlefield has changed, as what Russia does has changed.” “We’ve adapted and adjusted, too, and we’ll continue to do that,” he continued. Shortly afterward, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, while stating that there’s “no change” in the current policy that says Ukraine can’t use U.S.-supplied weapons to strike inside Russian territory, also noted that America’s “support to Ukraine has evolved appropriately.”

The apparent shift comes just days after Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, indicated his support for lifting the ban despite the obvious risks of escalation that propels the world into a Third World War.

“I think the time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they are put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine because, especially now when a lot the fighting is going on in Kharkiv, close to the border,” Stoltenberg said.

“To deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves.”

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian government sent a delegation to Washington with a view to persuading the Biden regime to reverse the ban. David Arahamiya, a Ukrainian MP who led the delegation, said that the current U.S. policy was a form of insanity.

“It’s like if somebody were to attack Washington, D.C., from the Virginia state, and you say we’re not going to hit Virginia for some reason,” he said. “It’s crazy. Military people, like generals, they don’t understand. So they are pushing us as politicians, like stop [the policy] this is insane.”

According to a recent report from Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to agree on a ceasefire in Ukraine along current battle lines. However, the U.S. and other NATO is currently no signs of taking him up on that offer.