Widespread “IT Outages” Reported Across the Globe – Major US Airlines Ground All Flights – 911, Emergency Systems Affected

by
The Microsoft “Blue Screen of Death”

 

Major “IT outages” are being reported across the world, affecting banking systems, emergency services and airlines’ communications.  The FAA website currently shows seven airports closed, including LaGuardia International in New York City, Logan International in Boston, and Harry Reid in Las Vegas.

The groundings and closures are expected to last until at least 5am EST and are “Due to Airline Request.”

Microsoft systems are reportedly getting the “Blue Screen of Death” and seem to have occurred after a “faulty update” from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which is widely used on Microsoft system according to The Verge.

Microsoft Azure issued a “Do-It-Yourself” fix on their website:

We have been made aware of an issue impacting Virtual Machines running Windows Client and Windows Server, running the CrowdStrike Falcon agent, which may encounter a bug check (BSOD) and get stuck in a restarting state. We approximate impact started around 19:00 UTC on the 18th of July.

We recommend customers that are able to, to restore from a backup from before 19:00 UTC on the 18th of July.

According to the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page, Alaska is experiencing a “technology-related outage” across the state.

AZ Central is reporting 911 and other emergency systems are being impacted by the outage as well.

Palm Beach County 911 systems are experiencing outages due to a “technical issue.”

Hospitals systems across the globe are affected by this outage and reports are flooding in on social media platforms of entire hospital networks losing their communications.

 

This story is developing…

Photo of author
Brian Lupo
Follow me at Rumble.com/CannCon, CannCon.Locals.com and @CannCon on TruthSocial

You can email Brian Lupo here, and read more of Brian Lupo's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.