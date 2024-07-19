Widespread “IT Outages” Reported Across the Globe – Major US Airlines Ground All Flights – 911, Emergency Systems Affected

Major “IT outages” are being reported across the world, affecting banking systems, emergency services and airlines’ communications. The FAA website currently shows seven airports closed, including LaGuardia International in New York City, Logan International in Boston, and Harry Reid in Las Vegas.

The groundings and closures are expected to last until at least 5am EST and are “Due to Airline Request.”

OUTAGES – Biggest IT outage ever according to experts – Major banks, media, airports and airlines affected by major IT outage – Rail services disrupted in parts of US and UK – Payment systems impacted in different parts of the world, including Australia and the UK. -… — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 19, 2024

Microsoft systems are reportedly getting the “Blue Screen of Death” and seem to have occurred after a “faulty update” from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which is widely used on Microsoft system according to The Verge.

Microsoft Azure issued a “Do-It-Yourself” fix on their website:

We have been made aware of an issue impacting Virtual Machines running Windows Client and Windows Server, running the CrowdStrike Falcon agent, which may encounter a bug check (BSOD) and get stuck in a restarting state. We approximate impact started around 19:00 UTC on the 18th of July. We recommend customers that are able to, to restore from a backup from before 19:00 UTC on the 18th of July.

According to the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page, Alaska is experiencing a “technology-related outage” across the state.

AZ Central is reporting 911 and other emergency systems are being impacted by the outage as well.

Palm Beach County 911 systems are experiencing outages due to a “technical issue.”

Hospitals systems across the globe are affected by this outage and reports are flooding in on social media platforms of entire hospital networks losing their communications.

Hospital systems have been down here pic.twitter.com/G7mlQ1fIMK — AMCCheerleader‍☠️ (@AMCcheerleader) July 19, 2024

This story is developing…