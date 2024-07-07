WHOA! Top White House Aide Says Biden’s Cognitive Decline is So Bad – And MUCH WORSE in Private – That He Should Drop Out of 2024 Race

A top White House aide who has worked for Joe Biden for many years going back to his vice presidency told The New York Times that Biden’s cognitive decline is so bad that he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Biden is even worse behind closed doors.

According to the top White House aide, Joe Biden is more fatigued in private and therefore should not seek reelection.

Top Democrats – including members of both chambers of Congress and governors have called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his disastrous debate performance.

Biden totally bombed at last week’s debate. He froze, stammered and had to be led off the stage by Nurse Jill.

Left-wing media outlets immediately called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race after his poor performance at the debate.

Mark Warner, the very powerful Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is working to put together a group of Democrat Senators to convince Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC last week repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

One reporter point blank asked KJP if Biden has “Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia.”

CNN’s MJ Lee asked about Biden’s medical records.

ABC’s Rachel Scott asked KJP if she is being straight with the American people about Biden’s mental state.

Newsmax’s James Rosen shouted, “Is he disabled?!” “Is the President disabled?!”

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked KJP if anyone in the White House is hiding info about Biden’s health.

For years The Gateway Pundit has reported on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and now all of a sudden the mainstream media and White House aides are questioning Biden’s mental state.