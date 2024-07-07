WHOA! Top White House Aide Says Biden’s Cognitive Decline is So Bad – And MUCH WORSE in Private – That He Should Drop Out of 2024 Race

by

A top White House aide who has worked for Joe Biden for many years going back to his vice presidency told The New York Times that Biden’s cognitive decline is so bad that he should drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

The staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Biden is even worse behind closed doors.

According to the top White House aide, Joe Biden is more fatigued in private and therefore should not seek reelection.

Top Democrats – including members of both chambers of Congress and governors have called for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his disastrous debate performance.

Biden totally bombed at last week’s debate. He froze, stammered and had to be led off the stage by Nurse Jill.

Left-wing media outlets immediately called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race after his poor performance at the debate.

Mark Warner, the very powerful Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is working to put together a group of Democrat Senators to convince Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC last week repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

  • One reporter point blank asked KJP if Biden has “Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia.”
  • CNN’s MJ Lee asked about Biden’s medical records.
  • ABC’s Rachel Scott asked KJP if she is being straight with the American people about Biden’s mental state.
  • Newsmax’s James Rosen shouted, “Is he disabled?!” “Is the President disabled?!”
  • NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked KJP if anyone in the White House is hiding info about Biden’s health.

For years The Gateway Pundit has reported on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and now all of a sudden the mainstream media and White House aides are questioning Biden’s mental state.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.