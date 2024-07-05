DEVELOPING: Democrat Senators Form Coalition to Oust Joe Biden From 2024 Race

First the Democrat Reps, now the Democrat Senators.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia is assembling a coalition of Democrat Senators to ask Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his disastrous debate performance.

Biden totally bombed at last week’s debate. He froze, stammered and had to be led off the stage by Nurse Jill.

Left-wing media outlets immediately called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race after his poor performance at the debate.

Democrat lawmakers were next to come forward calling on Biden to drop out.

Now this…

Mark Warner, the very powerful Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is working to put together a group of Democrat Senators to convince Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.

The Washington Post reported: