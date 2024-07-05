DEVELOPING: Democrat Senators Form Coalition to Oust Joe Biden From 2024 Race

First the Democrat Reps, now the Democrat Senators.
Senator Mark Warner of Virginia is assembling a coalition of Democrat Senators to ask Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race following his disastrous debate performance.
Biden totally bombed at last week’s debate. He froze, stammered and had to be led off the stage by Nurse Jill.
Left-wing media outlets immediately called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race after his poor performance at the debate.
Democrat lawmakers were next to come forward calling on Biden to drop out.
Now this…
Mark Warner, the very powerful Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is working to put together a group of Democrat Senators to convince Biden to drop out of the 2024 race.
The Washington Post reported:
Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask Joe Biden to exit the presidential race, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort.
Warner is telling Democratic senators that President Biden can no longer remain in the election in the wake of his faltering debate performance, according to the people familiar with private conversations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely. The Virginia senator has told others that he is deeply concerned Biden is not able to run a campaign that could beat former president Donald Trump.
Warner spokeswoman Rachel Cohen would neither confirm nor deny that the senator thinks Biden needs to drop out of the race, instead issuing a statement that read, “Like many other people in Washington and across the country, Senator Warner believes these are critical days for the president’s campaign, and he has made that clear to the White House.”
A number of tactics are being discussed as senators with growing concerns are weighing the best way to relay their worries to the president.
Among the options under consideration is a meeting at the White House between senators and Biden. Even if some senators do not want Biden to drop out, advocates for the meeting argue they could use that forum to air candid concerns in person. Though no sitting Democratic senator has publicly called for Biden to step aside, they’ve privately shared mounting concerns with each other over the past week as they fight an already uphill battle to maintain the Senate majority.