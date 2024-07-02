WHOA! Karine Jean-Pierre Fumes as Reporters REPEATEDLY Grill Her About Biden’s Cognitive Decline, Ask if He Has “Alzheimer’s or Any Form of Dementia” (VIDEO)

For years The Gateway Pundit has reported on Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and now all of a sudden the mainstream media is questioning Biden’s mental state.

White House reporters from Fox News, CBS, CNN, ABC, Reuters, AP, Bloomberg, Newsmax, and NBC on Tuesday repeatedly grilled Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline following his disastrous debate performance.

Last Thursday Joe Biden crashed and burned during the highly-anticipated presidential debate against Trump after he spent several days holed up at Camp David preparing for the event.

The whole world saw Biden’s cognitive decline in real-time. The Democrat-media complex has gone to great lengths to hide Biden’s feeble state.

That all came to an end on Thursday night as a doped-up Joe Biden was unable to make a cogent point and needed Nurse Jill to guide him off stage.

One reporter point blank asked KJP if Biden has “Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia.”

“I’m going to ask something delicate and you may not like it. The President may not like to hear it if he’s watching but I think the American people need a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer’s, any form of dementia, or degenerative illness that may cause these sorts of lapses?” a reporter asked KJP.

“It’s a no, and I hope you’re asking the other guy the same exact question,” a visibly irritated KJP said.

CNN’s MJ Lee asked about Biden’s medical records.

CNN’s MJ Lee: “Uh — you’ve said a couple of times now that the White House has provided thorough medical records for the President. The White House released a six page summary back in February. I don’t think that was a full accounting necessarily. Um — and Dr O’Connor, in that memo, described the President as, “a healthy, active, robust 81 year old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency.” I think that is clearly not what the majority of Americans are seeing, and we have a new poll from CBS News that says 72 percent of registered voters say the President does not have the mental and cognitive health to serve as President. So, are you saying that the majority of Americans are misguided and that they just need to trust Dr. O’Connor and take him at his word?”

As usual, KJP obfuscated.

WATCH:

ABC’s Rachel Scott asked KJP if she is being straight with the American people about Biden’s mental state.

WATCH:

Newsmax’s James Rosen shouted, “Is he disabled?!” “Is the President disabled?!”

A fuming KJP scolded James Rosen.

“No! No! And let me — let me finish with your colleague, please. And I know, but shouting out — come on. You know better, you know better. Come on,” KJP said.

WATCH:

NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell asked KJP if anyone in the White House is hiding info about Biden’s health.

“Is anyone in the White House hiding information about the President’s health or his ability to do the job day to day?” Kelly O’Donnell asked KJP.

“Absolutely not,” KJP insisted.

WATCH:

Kelly O’Donnell would not let it go.

“Was he okay? What happened? And we’ve now gone several days where he has only done teleprompter comments,” Kelly O’Donnell asked KJP.

KJP: “Okay.”

O’Donnell: “He has not taken questions. I know you’ve announced a press conference. We appreciate that. An interview. We appreciate that.”

WATCH:

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich called KJP out for calling videos of Biden freezing “cheap fakes.”

“The administration strongly criticized the media for clips showing the President appearing to be confused, freezing at times, and you called it cheap fakes, misinformation — um, calling it deep fakes. Do you have any regret over using that language?” Jacqui Heinrich asked.

WATCH:

