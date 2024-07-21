“We Are Good Men” Podcast Directly From Inside the DC Gulag Featuring J6 Political Prisoner Ronald “Colt” McAbee (Video)

J6 political prisoners Jonathan Mellis and Edward Badalian have released a new episode of their podcast from directly inside the DC Gulag.

The new episode of “We Are Good Men” features J6 political prisoner Ronald “Colt” McAbee.

Co-host Jonathan Mellis is one of several January 6 defendants who witnessed Officer Lila Morris brutally beat Roseanne Boyland’s unconscious body and attempted to stop police from brutally beating demonstrators.

The government attorneys fabricated instances of Mellis assaulting cops with whom he had never interacted during his sentencing hearing.

In December, Mellis was sentenced to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release.

In September, for four minutes inside the Capital, co-host Edward Badalian was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to 51 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and fines.

We Are Good Men lets J6 political prisoners tell their stories in their own words.

The intro to the podcast shares:

January 6th was the day four innocent patriots were killed. Hundreds more of us were rounded up and placed in solitary confinement. For many of us, this lasted a year. And we were also denied visitation with our families for two years. Most of us are still incarcerated, the sentences reaching up to 22 years. The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were falsely accused of seditious conspiracy and given the highest sentences. Joe Biden and the corrupt DOJ owe these patriots a special apology.

In this episode, Mellis and Badalian speak with former Sheriff Deputy and J6 political prisoner Ronald “Colt” McAbee.

McAbee was found guilty of five felonies in a Washington DC Kangaroo Court Wednesday for his actions on January 6.

Colton attempted to rescue Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland, who was shoved, gassed, piled on, and beaten over 30 times by Police Office Lila Morris as she died.

As one individual said, “Colton was the only officer that day who tried to save Rosanne Boyland’s life.”

He performed CPR and pled with police to save her. He is currently incarcerated and serving a 70-month sentence.

If you would like to help Colt, please visit Stand in the Gap Foundation.

Watch: