Outrageous. Sheriff’s Deputy Colton McAbee Found Guilty of Five Felonies in DC Kangaroo Court After He Attempted to Rescue and Revive Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 – Media Ignores His Heroic Actions

Ronald Colton McAbee with his lovely wife Sarah McAbee

Former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy-in-training Ronald Colton McAbee was found guilty of five felonies in a Washington DC Kangaroo Court Wednesday for his actions on January 6.

Colton attempted to rescue Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland who was shoved, gassed, piled on, and beaten over 30 times by Police Office Lila Morris as she died.

As one individual said, “Colton was the only officer that day who tried to save Rosanne Boyland’s life.”

There is video of Ronald Colton McAbee Rendering Life-Saving Aid to Rosanne Boyland and Helping Police Officers.

This did not impact the blood-thirsty leftist jury who were not impressed with his life-saving skills.

despite the prosecution admitting he was assisting the officers around him, and despite the evidence of Rosanne Boyland being beaten by Metropolitan Police Officer Lila Morris, with Colton trying to save her, only to tragically lose her life. /2 — Sarah McAbee (@TheRealJ6Sarah) October 11, 2023

Unfortunately for Colton – he is not a fed or FBI operative or he would have been charged with a misdemeanor that day.

Here is video of Ronald McAbee attempting to save Rosanne Boyland from the police officers who gassed her and beat her with sticks as she lay motionless on the Capitol steps.

Sarah McAbee tweeted on the injustice against her husband.

Colton McAbee is just like many. A husband. A son. A brother. A patriot, but he is not just any patriot. He is a January 6th patriot. He is a J6 warrior. He is a fellow American who is resolute and steadfast in protecting our freedoms. He is standing in the gap for all of us. Standing in the gap for the constitution. Standing in the gap for future generations of Americans. His prayers are to have all J6 patriots and families protected and for the truth to prevail.

** Please Help Support Ronald McAbee Here

Williamson – The News reported on today’s jury verdict.