Outrageous. Sheriff’s Deputy Colton McAbee Found Guilty of Five Felonies in DC Kangaroo Court After He Attempted to Rescue and Revive Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 – Media Ignores His Heroic Actions

Sheriff's Deputy Colton McAbee Found Guilty of Five Felonies in DC Court After He Attempted to Rescue and Revive Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6

Former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy-in-training Ronald Colton McAbee was found guilty of five felonies in a Washington DC Kangaroo Court Wednesday for his actions on January 6.

Colton attempted to rescue Trump supporter Rosanne Boyland who was shoved, gassed, piled on, and beaten over 30 times by Police Office Lila Morris as she died.

As one individual said, “Colton was the only officer that day who tried to save Rosanne Boyland’s life.”

There is video of Ronald Colton McAbee Rendering Life-Saving Aid to Rosanne Boyland and Helping Police Officers.

This did not impact the blood-thirsty leftist jury who were not impressed with his life-saving skills.

The Tennessee Sheriff’s Deputy McAbee desperately works on the body of fellow protestor Rosanne Boyland after she was gassed and seen beaten by Police Officer Lila Morris. Boyland died.

Unfortunately for Colton – he is not a fed or FBI operative or he would have been charged with a misdemeanor that day.

Here is video of Ronald McAbee attempting to save Rosanne Boyland from the police officers who gassed her and beat her with sticks as she lay motionless on the Capitol steps.

Sarah McAbee tweeted on the injustice against her husband.

 

Colton McAbee is just like many. A husband. A son. A brother. A patriot, but he is not just any patriot. He is a January 6th patriot. He is a J6 warrior. He is a fellow American who is resolute and steadfast in protecting our freedoms. He is standing in the gap for all of us. Standing in the gap for the constitution. Standing in the gap for future generations of Americans. His prayers are to have all J6 patriots and families protected and for the truth to prevail.

Williamson – The News reported on today’s jury verdict.

On Wednesday, a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy-in-training was convicted of five felonies stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection following a week-long jury trial.

29-year-old Ronald Colton “Colt” McAbee, of Unionville, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

As previously reported, in Sept. McAbee also pleaded guilty to an additional count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding an officer and act of physical violence on the Capitol grounds related to the insurrection.

McAbee was a deputy-in-training in WCSO’s detention division from Nov 9, 2020, to March 23, 2021, and was arrested in Nashville in Aug. 2021.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

