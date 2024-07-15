WATCH: Video Shows Would-Be Trump Assassin Bear Crawling on Roof as Bystanders Urge Police to Do Something

As witnesses watched, an armed man crawled across the rooftop of a metal building. After multiple shots were heard, the man lay, apparently dead.
New video posted to X shows the would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks bear crawling on the roof as bystanders point him out to law enforcement.

An officer was right next to the building as bystanders alerted him to the potential threat.

A video of Crooks shooting from the rooftop before a Secret Service sniper fatally shot him was posted on Saturday.

At least two witnesses have come forward and told the media they warned police officers about the gunman crawling on the rooftop.

One Trump rallygoer told CBS News, “I was just standing there like everyone else, just waiting for Trump. And as Trump started, I noticed two officers looking for something or somebody.”

The witness added, “So I was looking around myself and seen a guy on top of one of the buildings go in between one building to the next and went and told the officer he was up there.”

Another witness who spoke to BBC News said the gunman was ‘bear crawling’ up the roof of the unsecured building. The witness said he was pointing at the gunman for two to three minutes and trying to alert police to the potential threat.

Police officers were running around clueless. Secret Service was looking in the direction of the shooter with their binoculars, according to the witness

A new report by NBC News revealed the Secret Service identified the rooftop next to Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania event as a security vulnerability days before the rally.

The agents failed to secure the building so a man with a rifle was able to climb up to the roof, position his scope, and fire several shots at President Trump.

A bullet grazed Trump’s right ear. Two rally attendees were wounded. One Trump supporter was fatally shot.

