Second Eyewitness at Trump’s Rally Comes Forward and Tells CBS He Warned Officers of Shooter Crawling on Roof (VIDEO)

A witness to the shooting at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, told CBS News he saw a shooter on a nearby roof and warned police before any shots were fired at Trump.

The CBS reporter asked the Trump supporter, “Take me back. What were you doing before the shooting happened?”

The Trump rallygoer shared, “I was just standing there like everyone else, just waiting for Trump. And as Trump started, I noticed two officers looking for something or somebody.”

The witness added, “So I was looking around myself and seen a guy on top of one of the buildings go in between one building to the next and went and told the officer he was up there.”

“When I went back to my spot, I heard that people could still see the shooter from where they were standing, so I checked that out and went back to tell the officer if he came over there, he could see them, and when I turned my back is when the shots started,” added the eyewitness.

WATCH:

A witness to the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, says he saw the gunman on a roof and flagged the suspect to police right before shots rang out. https://t.co/nSwmWOaGFa pic.twitter.com/exD1ONtdih — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, officers killed the shooter who shot President Trump.

The shooter’s body was retrieved from a metal roof just 430ft away from the officers who killed him.

Another witness told BBC that several people witnessed the shooter bear crawling on the roof of a nearby building before Trump was shot.

READ: