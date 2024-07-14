WATCH: RFK Jr. Compares Attempt on Trump’s Life to his Uncle and Father’s Assassinations

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. compared the attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life to the assassinations of his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, and his father, Robert F. Kennedy.

Kennedy made the comparisons during an appearance on Newsmax’s “Newsmax Now” on Saturday.

“It’s time for us all, every American, to take a step back, take a breath to understand that this moment is insane, that we’re all complicit in it,” Kennedy said.

“That all of us who fed into the vitriol, the hatred, the anger, that this is the ultimate culmination of that,” the candidate continued. “And we need to all step back and start seeing each other once again as Americans, as part of a community, understand that America is better than this, and we now have the exemplary nation again, and that we need to come together in a spirit of love, of forgiveness, of reconciliation. And let’s start healing our country again and use this terrible, terrible event, to start unifying again.”

Kennedy urged people to “pray at this moment for President Trump and for his family, which are all going through an ordeal with which I’m very familiar.”

The candidate explained that when his uncle was assassinated, it was also at a time of great division in this nation.

“And when my uncle landed in Dallas in November 22nd, 1963, there were posters all around Dallas that said, Wanted Dead or Alive.’ And they — the Dallas newspapers — were printing very, very poisonous articles about him. And his death in some ways was linked to that wave of hatred,” he explained. “And the same was true with my dad.”

Five years after JFK was assassinated, his brother RFK was running for office when he was also fatally shot at the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles.

“My dad was running in 1968, which was the most polarized, divisive time in American history since the American Civil War. You know, there was terrible anger on both sides, on all sides and part of the eruption of that anger was not only the riots we were seeing in the cities that year. … We also saw Martin Luther King’s assassination that year. And then two months later, my father’s assassination and all of it is connected, and it’s connected to each of us, and each of us needs to take responsibility for our own behavior. And you know, hopefully we can we can make something good of this.”

Kennedy went on to urge both Joe Biden and Trump to turn down the rhetoric and “Stop empowering people who are filled with hatred and marginalized who are capable of taking these kinds of actions.”

“We all have an opportunity now to do what god wants us to do and turn evil into good and use this terrible, tragic incident to make something better for our country.”

WATCH:

Kennedy has not been allowed Secret Service protection.

Along with Trump, two rallygoers were critically injured, and another was fatally shot.

The shooter was killed at the scene.