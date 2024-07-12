WATCH: Maryland State Police Release Body Camera Footage from Scene of Fetterman’s Car Accident

The Maryland State Police have released body camera footage from the scene of Sen. John Fetterman’s car accident last month.

Fetterman was driving with his wife, Gisele, on the morning of June 9 when he crashed his vehicle into the back of a Chevy Impala in Hancock, Maryland.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, “According to a Maryland State Police report, Senator Fetterman is ‘at fault’ for the car accident. The report stated that Fetterman was traveling ‘at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit’ when he slammed into the Chevy Impala.”

The Hill reports:

According to the video, police officers recognized Fetterman. The senator did not announce his identity as he and his wife, Gisele, gathered with the other driver on the side of the highway. One officer said he thought he recognized Fetterman as “that real big, tall guy” and the “senator of Pennsylvania.” The Post noted that Fetterman politely answered questions from police. That same officer later said in the footage that Fetterman “was flying, and she wanted to merge, and he just smashed her.”

Fetterman and his wife were both transported to the hospital. He was treated for a bruised shoulder, and they were both released that evening.

WATCH HERE: