Revealed: Fetterman Had Speeding Tickets, Drove 34 MPH Over Speed Limit, FaceTimed and Texted While Driving Before Car Accident

Why is this guy driving?
Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) and his wife Gisele Fetterman, were injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Maryland and transported to a nearby hospital.
Stroke victim John Fetterman was driving and crashed his vehicle into the back of a Chevy Impala.
According to a Maryland State Police report, Senator Fetterman is ‘at fault’ for the car accident. The report stated that Fetterman was traveling “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” when he slammed into the Chevy Impala.
The posted speed limit was 70 miles per hour and a witness said Fetterman flew by her at a high rate of speed!
Fetterman was NOT tested for drugs or alcohol. No citations were issued. Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.
According to The Washington Post, Fetterman had speeding tickets before his car accident.
The Democrat Senator has also texted and FaceTimed aides while driving!
Fetterman got two speeding tickets for going 24 miles per hour over the speed limit. He was required to complete a driver’s improvement course after getting caught driving 34 miles per hour over the speed limit.
The Washington Post reported:
Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was speeding and at fault for a Sunday morning auto accident in western Maryland, where he rear-ended another driver, a 62-year old woman who was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to a Maryland State Police report.
Fetterman was also treated for a shoulder injury, and he and his wife were taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the police report and information from his office. Fetterman brushed off the wreck afterward, brandishing a bag of frozen peas and Tylenol in a video Monday with his wife and thanking people for their well wishes.
The accident was the latest example of unsafe driving by Fetterman, according to public records and people with knowledge of the situation. He has received two speeding tickets for violations of at least 24 miles per hour above the speed limit, one in 2016 and one in March, according to Pennsylvania state records. After the ticket this year, when he was driving 34 miles per hour over the limit, he was required by the state to complete a driver’s improvement course, according to a person familiar with the outcome who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the episode. Neither record said exactly where he was driving or how fast he was going.