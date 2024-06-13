Revealed: Fetterman Had Speeding Tickets, Drove 34 MPH Over Speed Limit, FaceTimed and Texted While Driving Before Car Accident

Why is this guy driving?

Democrat Senator John Fetterman (PA) and his wife Gisele Fetterman, were injured in a car crash Sunday morning in Maryland and transported to a nearby hospital.

Stroke victim John Fetterman was driving and crashed his vehicle into the back of a Chevy Impala.

According to a Maryland State Police report, Senator Fetterman is ‘at fault’ for the car accident. The report stated that Fetterman was traveling “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” when he slammed into the Chevy Impala.

The posted speed limit was 70 miles per hour and a witness said Fetterman flew by her at a high rate of speed!

Fetterman was NOT tested for drugs or alcohol. No citations were issued. Both vehicles involved in the accident were towed away.

According to The Washington Post, Fetterman had speeding tickets before his car accident.

The Democrat Senator has also texted and FaceTimed aides while driving!

Fetterman got two speeding tickets for going 24 miles per hour over the speed limit. He was required to complete a driver’s improvement course after getting caught driving 34 miles per hour over the speed limit.

The Washington Post reported: