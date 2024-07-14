WATCH: Kamala Harris Interrupted by Protesters While Awkwardly Speaking at Presidential Town Hall in Philly

Kamala Harris gave an awkward speech at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday and was interrupted by leftist protesters while angrily screaming about Donald Trump.

After reportedly being scheduled to speak at 3:30 pm and landing in Philadelphia at 2:30 pm, Kamala took the stage about 30 minutes late.

Harris spoke for approximately 15 minutes.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden took another day off at his campaign basement HQ in Delaware and sent Kamala Harris and Jill Biden for events in Philadelphia and Pittsburg. Jill Biden, who per CNN is “the first, and only, Italian American first lady of the United States,” pandered to Italians at the Italian Sons and Daughters of America dinner in Pittsburgh, while Kamala, whose mother was from India, pandered to Asians.

Meanwhile, President Trump delivered remarks to another massive crowd of Americans from all backgrounds in Butler, Pennsylvania, and took a bullet for our country while on stage. Anything these leftist psychopaths have to say about “violence” and “MAGA extremism” is atrocious, the biggest load of crap. For years now, leftwing extremists like Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have incited violence in the streets and now an assassination attempt against one of the bravest Americans in history.

Usually leaning into her black ethnic background, on Saturday, Harris was introduced as the first Asian Vice President and is leaning into her supposed Asian heritage.

Maylasian commentator Ian Miles Cheong previously noted the ever-changing narrative about Kamala's race, saying, "Kamala Harris is about as Asian as Elizabeth Warren is Native."

Kamala Harris is about as Asian as Elizabeth Warren is Native. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 20, 2021

Bizarrely, however, Kamala still kicked in her fake black accent once again and began shouting about Trump's comments about the criminal illegal aliens from third-world countries:

It was then seconds later that protesters interrupted the speech, chanting "Free, Free Palestine," and visibly rattled Kamala stammered and struggled to recover struggled to recover:



At one point, Harris also admitted that "the past few days" were not easy and that Biden got "knocked down," while excusing his recent mental lapses. She declared that she and Joe Biden and her will win the election:

You can watch Kamala's full speech here.